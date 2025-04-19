Dubai, UAE – The Sri Lanka Tourism Promotion Bureau (SLTPB) is set to host two exclusive roadshows in Saudi Arabia, ahead of its participation in Arabian Travel Market 2025. The events will take place on April 22 in Riyadh at the Radisson Blu Hotel and Convention Center, Riyadh Minhal, and on April 24 in Al Khobar at the Grand Hyatt Hotel and Residences.

These roadshows play a key role in Sri Lanka’s ongoing efforts to strengthen ties with Saudi Arabia’s outbound travel partners, positioning the island nation as a premier, year-round destination for family, luxury, and experiential tourism.

SLTPB, along with leading Sri Lankan tourism partners, will showcase a wide array of travel offerings — from luxury family getaways and wellness retreats to wildlife safaris, cultural experiences, and halal-friendly travel.

Attendees will include Saudi-based travel agents, tour operators, travel consultants, airlines, and DMCs. The events will feature one-on-one meetings, networking opportunities, and business development sessions aimed at forging new partnerships in Saud Arabia, which remains Sri Lanka’s largest outbound tourism market in the Middle East.

Buddhika Hewawasam, Chairman of the Sri Lanka Tourism Promotion Bureau, said:

“We are returning to Saudi Arabia with a clear message: Sri Lanka is open to the world, and we are eager to welcome Saudi visitors in greater numbers than ever before. We’re proud to be back in the Kingdom showcasing the best of Sri Lanka: our world-class hospitality, breathtaking natural beauty, and unwavering commitment to safety. These roadshows play a vital role in strengthening our ties with valued partners in Saudi Arabia, while also highlighting our latest travel offerings — from unforgettable summer holidays to exclusive Eid Al-Adha family packages, specially designed with Saudi travelers in mind.”

With growing interest from Saudi Arabia and the GCC region, Sri Lanka is rapidly emerging as a top choice for families, groups, and solo travelers alike. From the stunning beaches of the East Coast and misty tea estates to vibrant wildlife parks and UNESCO World Heritage sites, the island offers unforgettable experiences for every kind of visitor.

The upcoming roadshows in Saudi Arabia underscore Sri Lanka’s strong commitment to empowering the travel trade, uplifting local communities, and creating long-term, mutual value across the tourism ecosystem.

For more information about Sri Lanka as a travel destination, visit: www.srilanka.travel

About The Sri Lanka Tourism Promotion Bureau (SLTPB)

The Sri Lanka Tourism Promotion Bureau (SLTPB) is the official government body tasked with overseeing all marketing and promotional efforts related to Sri Lanka’s travel and tourism industry. The Bureau is led by the Chairman, Managing Director, and a Board of Directors that includes representatives from key industry associations such as the Tourist Hotels Association of Sri Lanka, the Sri Lanka Association of Inbound Tour Operators, the Association of Small and Medium Enterprises in Tourism, among others. SLTPB’s core mission is to market and promote Sri Lanka — both directly and indirectly — as a high-quality tourist destination, in line with the national Tourism Development Plan. This is achieved in collaboration with key entities including the Sri Lanka Tourism Development Authority, the Sri Lanka Conventions Bureau, the Sri Lanka Institute of Hotel Management, and a wide range of travel and tourism stakeholders.

