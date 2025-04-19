Flooring professionals, designers and manufacturers set to gather in Dubai to explore the future of materials, craftsmanship and global design trends

Artisanal excellence take centre stage as the event prepares to spotlight global design evolution

Dubai: With just days to go before DOMOTEX Middle East 2025 opens its doors at the Dubai World Trade Centre from 22 to 24 April, the global flooring industry is preparing to converge in the region’s leading trade and design hub. The upcoming edition will unite over 100 international exhibitors and thousands of professionals for three days of high-impact networking, product discovery and design inspiration.

This year’s edition will reflect the growing importance of craftsmanship and design-led innovation across the flooring sector. DOMOTEX Middle East 2025 will feature a broad range of exhibitors presenting everything from high-end handmade carpets and bespoke collections to advanced materials and technologies engineered for performance and longevity.

A key highlight of the show will be the strong representation of artisanal-inspired flooring products. Among those leading this space is Farco Handmade Carpets, a Dubai-based family business with a legacy dating back to 1975. The company will debut an exclusive series of large-format handmade Persian silk carpets, with pieces ranging from 40 to 100 square metres. These one-of-a-kind works have taken years to complete and will be shown to the public for the first time at the exhibition.

Sam Foroutani, Executive Director at Farco Handmade Carpets, said: “Whether you are a dealer, a collector or someone looking to furnish their space with pure luxurious artwork, we have it all under one roof. These carpets are designed to elevate any environment and demonstrate the time-honoured techniques passed down through generations.”

Adding to the richness of the handmade category, Heritage Carpet will present a dedicated gallery of masterpieces, including a unique piece valued at USD 4.6 million. This oversized carpet, dating back to the early 1900s, is made of pure natural wool on a cotton foundation with natural dyes. Inspired by the Safavid era, it features a paradisiacal garden scene filled with trees, animals, flowing water, and mythical creatures such as dragons, phoenixes, and winged celestial beings. The design reflects the fusion of Persian artistry with elements from Chinese mythology and is regarded as a rare and culturally significant work.

The piece originates from the renowned PETAG workshop (Persische Teppiche A.G.), a German-founded initiative established in Berlin in 1911. With production based in Tabriz under the guidance of scholar Heinrich Jacoby, PETAG was known for reviving classical 16th-century designs and setting new standards for quality during a time of industrial overproduction. The workshop’s signature — three distinct çintamani roundels — can be found woven into one of the far corners of this exceptional carpet.

Meanwhile, iSun Carpet is set to showcase a 2000-reed machine-made carpet — a notable technical feat that reflects the brand’s commitment to high-density weaving and material precision. While most machine-made carpets peak at around 1700 reeds, this presentation highlights the continued evolution of weaving capabilities in the modern flooring industry.

In addition to the exhibitor showcases, DOMOTEX Middle East 2025 will offer a curated visitor experience with dedicated spaces for trend exploration, hands-on displays, and business engagement. The event continues to serve as a strategic platform for global manufacturers to access growing opportunities in the GCC while supporting regional buyers in sourcing premium, forward-looking solutions for ongoing development projects.

Sonia Wedell-Castellano, Global Director of DOMOTEX at Deutsche Messe AG, said: “We’re thrilled to return to Dubai with DOMOTEX Middle East 2025 and to welcome such a diverse and international community of flooring professionals. The energy around this year’s edition is truly inspiring, and we look forward to three days filled with meaningful conversations, product discoveries, and new business opportunities.”

With the exhibition set to open its doors in just a few days, the final preparations are underway to welcome visitors from across the region and beyond. Industry professionals are encouraged to register now to take advantage of this unique opportunity to explore global trends, connect with leading suppliers, and experience the future of flooring firsthand.

To explore DOMOTEX Middle East in more detail, including exhibition highlights and participating brands, please visit: https://www.domotex.de/en/about .

About DOMOTEX Worldwide

DOMOTEX is a unique platform that connects the global flooring, interior finishing, and carpet industry at premier locations worldwide. The flagship show in Hannover, Germany, has evolved into a comprehensive showcase, featuring not only carpets and flooring but also innovative solutions for walls, ceilings, and interior finishing. This broader focus creates synergies between various industries and attracts a diverse audience of buyers, craftsmen, designers, and architects.

The specialized DOMOTEX events in the Asia-Pacific region and the Middle East remain dedicated to carpets and flooring, offering unparalleled opportunities to present products to carefully targeted buyer groups in the world’s most dynamic markets.

DOMOTEX HANNOVER (19 - 22 January 2026), Home of Flooring & Interior Finishing, is the leading floor covering and interior finishing trade show. Deutsche Messe AG Hannover organises the show every second year.

DOMOTEX asia/CHINAFLOOR (26 - 28 May 2025 in Shanghai) is the largest international flooring show in the Asia-Pacific region. DACF Exhibitions Shanghai Ltd., a joint venture by Globus Events Ltd., Hannover Milano Fairs Shanghai (a subsidiary of Deutsche Messe and Fiera Milano) and Build Your Dream jointly organise the annual show.

