Doha, Qatar: Doha Festival City, Qatar's ultimate destination for shopping, dining, and entertainment, is thrilled to announce the return of its highly anticipated Homeware Festival from February 15th to March 7th. Set to be a hallmark event throughout the homeware industry, this festival will feature a host of pop-up exhibitions throughout the mall, presenting exclusive offerings from the largest collection of homeware retailers in Doha.

This year's festival introduces an exciting 'Spend & Win' campaign. Shoppers spending QAR 250 at participating homeware stores will automatically be entered into a draw for the chance to win Gift Cards ranging from QAR 5,000 to QAR 100,000. With a total of 32 winners to be drawn in three Raffle Draws, anticipation runs high as shoppers explore the festival's myriad of offerings.

Shoppers will also embark on a journey through immersive pop-up exhibitions, where they will discover exclusive homeware selections from renowned brands such as That's Living, West Elm, H&M Home, The One, BoConcept, Pottery Barn, Pottery Barn Kids, Home Centre, Niche Deco, and IKEA, among others.

To enhance the Homeware experience, the Workshop area at Axis Node will host various workshops during weekends while showcasing the latest collections from selected retailers during the weekdays. Each week will put a spotlight on a different retailer, with a dedicated workshop every Thursday and Friday, offering attendees a deeper insight into the brands' unique offerings.

Robert Hall, Director of Asset Management at Doha Festival City, expressed his enthusiasm for the festival, stating, "The Homeware Festival is a testament to our commitment to providing unique and engaging experiences for our visitors. With the largest collection of homeware retailers under one roof, we are setting the stage for an unforgettable shopping experience."

For further details about Homeware Festival, please contact 4035 4444 or visit https://www.dohafestivalcity.com/home/.

About Doha Festival City

Doha Festival City, Qatar's ultimate shopping destination, encompasses over 470 stores within its 250,000 sqm area, featuring renowned brands like Debenhams, Harvey Nichols Doha, Chopard, Al Fardan Jewllery, Marli, Mikimoto, IKEA, ACE, Centrepoint, and Marks & Spencer.

The mall offers over 100 dining choices, including popular eateries such as Nando’s, Cheesecake Factory, PF Chang’s, and local favorites Monoprix and Jamie’s Italian, as well as traditional restaurants like Yasmine Palace and Laduree. Varied food courts at both ends cater to quick dining needs.

For entertainment, Doha Festival City offers a diverse range of world-class attractions. Angry Birds World, the world’s first park of its kind, provides family fun inspired by the popular game and movie. VIRTUOCiTY™, the region’s first dedicated gaming hub, offers an immersive digital experience with racing simulators, escape rooms, and an eSports arena. Snow Dunes™, Qatar's first indoor snow park, features a castle inspired by Qatari architecture and uses advanced technology to create a wintry wonderland at -4 degrees Celsius. Additionally, the mall houses Qatar's first VOX 4D cinema complex, providing an exceptional movie-going experience.

In October 2023, Doha Festival City introduced the Virtual Mall, a state-of-the-art 3D digital shopping platform that transforms the retail experience. This innovative platform allows customers to explore the mall virtually and interact with store experts, merging the convenience of online shopping with the feel of an in-person visit.

Additionally, in collaboration with Qatar Islamic Bank and Mastercard, Doha Festival City launched an exclusive Gift Card, revolutionizing the shopping experience with a seamless, cashless payment option available in over 500 stores. Available for purchase at the mall’s customer service desks, this innovative card simplifies transactions and offers access to a host of exclusive offers and promotions. Gift Card holders can enjoy special deals across a diverse range of retail, F&B, and entertainment outlets, making it the perfect choice for those seeking the ideal gift or wishing to shop cost-effectively.

Another major development is The Village, the newly opened outdoor extension at Doha Festival City. This family-friendly area offers an immersive outdoor experience, complete with a variety of amenities. Highlights include a captivating water fountain, dedicated kids' play areas, and a diverse selection of shops and dining options. Aligning with the brand message “My Space, My Choice,” The Village enriches the community experience and embodies the "Live More" aspect for families, enhancing the space and complementing the shopping experience.

The mall has been honored as the 2023 Visit Qatar winner for 'Outstanding Service Excellence - Shopping Mall' and 'Outstanding Smart Solutions - Innovative Solutions in Sustainability,' showcasing its commitment to sustainability and service excellence. This recognition is accompanied by the 2020 Travelers’ Choice Award from Tripadvisor and accolades from KAHRAMAA and the Al Daayen Municipality.

Doha Festival City is a sought-after destination for residents, investors, and stakeholders, delivering an exceptional experience in shopping, dining, and entertainment, reinforcing its status as a go-to mall in the country and region.

For more information, visit www.dohafestivalcity.com/home.