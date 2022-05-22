Qatar Tourism (QT) closed the 18th edition of the Doha Jewellery & Watches Exhibition (DJWE) with another strong year of visitor’s attendance. One of the longest running exhibitions in Qatar, DJWE is organised by QT’s executive arm for business events, Qatar Business Events Corporation (QBEC) and held under the patronage of His Excellency Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdulaziz Al Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Interior.

His Excellency Mr. Akbar Al Baker, Chairman of Qatar Tourism and Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive, commented, “We are proud to conclude another successful edition of DJWE and would like to thank our visitors for joining us in this highly celebrated event. DJWE has become a bedrock of Qatar’s premium business events landscape, attracting local and international luxury brands and directly connecting them to customers.

“DJWE not only serves as a networking platform, but also offers a nurturing space to develop burgeoning designers and delivers industry insights. The highly anticipated return of DJWE highlights the recovery of the tourism and events sectors in Qatar.”

Following a pause owing to the pandemic, the exhibition was last held two years ago in 2020. This year witnessed the successful return of DJWE as one of the most prominent events on Qatar’s annual calendar. The opening ceremony was attended by His Excellency Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdulaziz Al Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, in addition to several dignitaries, exhibitors, and partners.

DJWE saw the valued support of Qatar National Bank (QNB) as the Official Sponsor, Qatar Airways as the Official Airline Partner and Alfardan Automotive as the Official Car Sponsor. Commenting on the event,

Ms. Heba Al-Tamimi, General Manager of QNB Group Communications said: “Our sponsorship of this year’s edition of the Doha Jewelry and Watches Exhibition 2022, one of the biggest and most unique exhibitions in Qatar, emphasizes our keenness towards maintaining a long-term partnership with Qatar Tourism, our support towards Qatar National Tourism Sector Strategy 2030, and our effort of highlighting our brand existence within the luxurious brands present in this exhibition.”

She added, “We are certain that this year will be an exceptional year for tourism in Qatar, especially as the FIFA World Cup 2022™ is approaching to highlight our brand’s fundamental role as the Official Middle East and Africa Supporter of the FIFA World Cup 2022™.”

Bollywood celebrity Alia Bhatt was the face of QT’s promotional campaign for luxury aficionados which broadcasted in multiple regional and international markets and highlighted Qatar as a distinct luxury tourist destination. Over the six days of the exhibition, the event was visited by several well-loved celebrities and public figures, including Turkish actress Fahriye Evcen, Indian actress Mouni Roy and Middle Eastern influencer, Karen Wazen.

DJWE was hosted in the Qatar Clean certified Doha Exhibition & Conference Centre (DECC) and spanned over 30,000sqm. There were exciting new additions this year including the reveal of new brands by some of Qatar’s leading exhibitors and the magnificent 186.42 carat Saturne necklace by Louis Vuitton. Other new features included side talks held at the DJWE Lounge. Sessions were offered by brands such as L’ETRANGE and Lorenz Bäumer, as well as homegrown talents such as the Qatar Watch Club and Hairaat by Nada Al Sulaiti.

Combing luxury with a special cause, proceeds from curated collections this year went toward supporting the global projects run by Education Above All (EAA). The collection included bangles, earrings and watches by Chopard and created especially for EAA, as well as special designs by Qatari jewellers.

Speaking on this collaboration, EAA’s Director of Partnerships, Parintaj Ankleshvria, said, “We appreciate the organisers of DJWE supporting EAA’s mission to transform lives through education. Money raised from this jewellery donation will support EAA's commitment to building a global movement that contributes to human, social and economic development through the provision of quality learning, particularly in areas affected by poverty, conflict and disaster.”

Visitors to DJWE also witnessed the well-anticipated stands of Qatari and international industry powerhouses including Alfardan Jewellery, Ali Bin Ali Luxury, Al Majed Jewellery, Al Muftah Jewellery, Amiri Gems, Blue Salon, Bvlgari, Fifty One East and Louis Vuitton. Highlighting the region’s renowned history of distinguished craftsmanship, DJWE held dedicated spaces for returning Turkish and Indian pavilions.

As part of its initiative to cultivate local talent and creativity, DJWE also highlighted ten up and coming Qatari designers who displayed their fascinating pieces alongside established industry names.

Commenting on the participation of Alfardan Jewellery at the 18th edition of DJWE, Mr. Ali Alfardan, Vice Chairman of the Alfardan Group and President, Alfardan Jewellery, said, “Once again, Alfardan Jewellery proved an exceptional presence in the 18th edition of the Doha Jewellery and Watches Exhibition - pushing boundaries to showcase one-of-a-kind pieces by 73 of the exclusive high-end leading brands in the industry and their very own Qatari-made and inspired magnificent gem jewellery. We thank all our customers and visitors for their part and support in making this year's event a great success as always.”

Introducing new brands this year, Mr. Awn Zureikat, Chief Operating Officer of Ali Bin Ali Luxury, commented, "Like every year, we are proud to be part of the Doha Jewelry and Watches Exhibition. On this occasion, we wish to thank His Highness Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Bin Khalifa Al Thani, the Emir of Qatar, and His Excellency the Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, Sheikh Khalid Bin Khalifa Bin Abdulaziz Al Thani for their continuous support for this exhibition. Ali Bin Ali Luxury has been one of the first partners of this exhibition since its inception 18 years ago. Every year, we witness an increase not only in the numbers of visitors and attendees but also in the level of the participating brands. This year, we have introduced new brands such as Robert Procop, an American jewellery brand, and Purnell, a Swiss watch brand “the world’s fastest double triple-axis Spherion”.

Commenting on Al Majed Jewellery’s participation in the 18th edition, Mr. Jamil bin Mahdi Al-Majed, Al Majed Jewellery Vice-Chairman, said: "We are proud of the successes and achievements of Al Majed Jewellery and our role in enhancing the domestic jewellery market. We are also proud of our history as one of the earliest supporters and participates of DJWE. Every year, we witness an increase in the number of visitors and we pride ourselves in knowing the refined tastes of Qatari society. As such, we present pieces that are curated and that truly catch the eye. Al Majed Jewellery has a reputation for preserving Qatari traditions and designing pieces from natural pearls which Qatar is well-known for.

Mr. Al-Majed added: “I would also like to extend my appreciation for HE Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdulaziz Al Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, as His Excellency toured the Al Majed Jewellery pavilion and viewed some of our newest collections and latest designs of jewellery, watches and rare gemstones which we presented in this year’s edition. The 18th edition of the DJWE featured a significant number of exhibitors and brands. As the official named luxury jewellery and accessories maker for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, Al Majed Jewellery created a display area where visitors could see, for the first time, the officially approved products and accessories as part of the agreement with FIFA. The FIFA licensed collection includes jewelry, accessories, pens, and other luxury products inspired by Qatar's heritage and culture. We are pleased to participate in such an event that promotes Qatar as a premium destination for global business events.”

Speaking on the participation of Al Muftah Jewellery, Mr. Abdullah Almuftah Deputy Chairman of the Board said, “The Doha Jewellery and Watches Exhibition, which is held once a year, is an indication of the health of markets, and over the years it has become the most important jewellery and watch exhibition in the Middle East.”

Also participating at DJWE was Amiri Gems. HE Sheikh Nawaf Nasser Bin Khaled Al Thani said, “Amiri Gems is proud to have been part of the Doha Jewellery and Watches Exhibition since its inception. Our participation reiterates our commitment towards the national events that contribute to achieving a diversified economy and that support the pillars of the 2030 National Vision. Our participation in this year’s edition of DJWE was a huge success. The Amiri Gems pavilion showcased unique and luxurious pieces from international brands. We will continue to provide the Qatari market with the finest jewels and gems and look forward to the next edition of this exhibition to enhance Qatar’s leading position in this industry in the region.”

Returning once again to DJWE, Blue Salon’s Vice Chairman of Abuissa Holding, Mr. Nabeel Abdulrahim Abuissa, stated, The highly anticipated Doha Jewellery & Watches Exhibition has come to an end and the last page of this magical exhibition has been turned. All six days were filled with enchanting jewels, which embodied elegance, luxury and beauty. Each jewel, watch, and beautiful gold design spoke a multitude of stories. We end another successful chapter of this exhibition, and we look forward to the 19th edition of DJWE, when we will return with new brands and a new pavilion.

With the reveal of new, iconic pieces, Chairman and Managing Director of Fifty One East, Mr. Bader Al-Darwish, highlighted, “It is with great pride that we are participating once again in the Doha Jewellery and Watches Exhibition, in its 18th edition, where Fifty One East unveiled a never-before-seen collection of exquisite jewellery pieces and watches by world-renowned brands. This year, as ever, our focus was on enhancing the customer experience and creating lasting impressions by presenting world-class brands that renewed their faith in Doha as an epicenter of watches and jewellery in the region.”

He continued, "On behalf of Fifty One East, I would like to thank the organizers of the DJWE, for their valuable effort to maintain the position of the exhibition as the region’s must-visit industry show. We look forward to other successful editions in the years to come,” he added.

