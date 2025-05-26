Doha, Qatar – Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani, Amir of the State of Qatar, the Doha International Maritime Defence Exhibition and Conference (DIMDEX), hosted and organised by the Qatar Armed Forces, is set to welcome global naval leaders, defence ministers, chiefs of staff, government officials, and industry executives from around the world for its ninth edition, taking place from 19 to 22 January 2026 at the Qatar National Convention Centre (QNCC).

Held under the theme “A Global Hub for Defence Innovations: Invest in Possibilities to Shape a Secure Tomorrow”, DIMDEX 2026 will serve as a key driver in fostering innovation, encouraging strategic investments in future-ready maritime technologies, and contributing to the creation of a safer and more sustainable maritime domain for future generations.

Further enhancing its standing, DIMDEX 2026 will expand to a four-day format for the first time ever. The exhibition will offer participants exceptional opportunities for strategic dialogue and commercial exchange, as well as the chance to explore the latest technological advancements in the defence sector and maritime equipment.

Staff Brigadier (Sea) Abdulbaqi Saleh Al-Ansari, Chairman of the Organising Committee of DIMDEX, stated: "We are honoured to host the ninth edition of DIMDEX as a four-day event. Our theme, ‘A Global Hub for Defence Innovations,’ reflects our commitment to offering a vital platform for the international maritime defence and security community to connect, collaborate, and invest in innovations that will define the future of global security.”

With a significant number of exhibitors expected at this biennial event, DIMDEX 2026 will showcase the latest advancements in maritime defence and security through its four key components: the Exhibition, featuring leading international defence companies; the Middle East Naval Commanders Conference (MENC), a forum for discussing critical issues that play an important role in shaping the features of the defence sector; VIP Delegations, providing exhibitors unparalleled access to key decision-makers; and the Visiting Warships Display at Hamad Port, offering a glimpse into modern naval capabilities. This integrated approach ensures a comprehensive and impactful experience for all participants.

DIMDEX remains steadfast in its mission to advance the global maritime defence and security community, playing since its inception a vital role in providing a leading platform for showcasing the latest defence and maritime technologies and facilitating strategic dialogues that contribute to strengthening security and defence at both national and international levels. DIMDEX's success has attracted major local and international companies, as well as a diverse spectrum of high-level delegations from around the world, further solidifying its position as a key meeting point for stakeholders in this vital sector.

The previous edition of DIMDEX welcomed a record-breaking 25,000 visitors, with even greater attendance expected for DIMDEX 2026, underscoring the event’s growing influence and global reach.

DIMDEX continues to showcase cutting-edge defence innovations, cultivate strategic partnerships, and unlock meaningful commercial opportunities. Beyond its industry impact, the event significantly contributes to Qatar’s economic development by drawing thousands of participants and visitors to Doha, while reinforcing the country’s long-term vision for enhanced security and prosperity, in alignment with the Qatar National Vision 2030.

For more information and details about DIMDEX 2026, please visit www.dimdex.com.