The Saudi Ports Authority (Mawani) has announced the addition of a new shipping service 'AR2 Asia Red Sea,' operated by Wan Hai Lines Company to Jeddah port.

The step aims to enhance the competitiveness of Saudi ports on the global maritime transport map, facilitate the smooth flow of trade, expand commercial opportunities, and improve operational efficiency.

The new service will connect Jeddah port to 10 regional and international ports, including Shanghai, Ningbo, Nansha, and Shekou in China; Port Klang in Malaysia; Aqaba in Jordan; Sokhna and Alexandria in Egypt; and Izmit and Kumport in Turkiye, with a total capacity of 3,700 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs).

Mawani said the initiative falls within its efforts to elevate the kingdom’s position in global performance indicators and boost national exports, in line with the National Transport and Logistics Strategy, which seeks to establish the Kingdom as a leading global logistics hub and a central link between three continents.

Jeddah Islamic Port is the largest port on the Red Sea coast, strategically located and equipped with 62 multipurpose berths.

The port plays a key role in strengthening Saudi Arabia's leadership in the maritime sector both regionally and internationally.

