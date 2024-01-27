The first Emirati-led light art festival features works by seven local artists inspired by Dubai’s heritage

Sisters of the Desert projections inspired by Dhabia Jumaa Lamlah to take over Al Wasl Plaza dome

Event partnered with Liter of Light to provide high-quality solar lighting to challenged communities

DUBAI — Dhai Dubai, the first-ever Emirati-led light art festival, has launched its illuminating 10-day programme at Expo City Dubai. The event celebrates the rich artistic tapestry of Emirati through a series of awe-inspiring artistic projections, interactive installations, enlightening talks and creative workshops. The free-to-attend festival is created and organised by Expo City Dubai, in partnership with AGB Creative and supported by Dubai Culture and Arts Authority and will run from January 26 to February 4.

The launch was attended by Saeed Mubarak bin Kharbash, CEO of the Arts Literature Sector at Dubai Culture from Dubai Culture, the curators Amna Abulhoul, Executive Creative Director at Expo City Dubai, and Anthony Bastic AM, CEO & Executive Creative Director at AGB Creative in addition to local and international media. The attendees were taken into a mesmerizing journey of lights and music, stopping at each larger-than-life stunning light art installations by seven renowned Emirati artists and designers.

Artists lighting up the inaugural event include Mattar Bin Lahej, known for designing the calligraphic façade on the Museum of the Future; pioneering artist Dr Najat Makki, honoured with the French Chevalier of Arts and Letters; Emirates Fine Arts Society co-founder Dr Mohamed Yousef; designer Abdulla Almulla, who participated in last year’s London Design Biennale and Dubai Design Week; multi-disciplinary artist Maitha Hamdan; esteemed designer Khalid Al Shafar, renowned for his collaborations with LASVIT and the Louvre Abu Dhabi Museum; and celebrated visual artist Reem Al Ghaith.

Meanwhile, Al Wasl Plaza’s iconic dome, spanning 130 metres wide and 67.5 metres tall, with a 360-degree projection surface, will come to life with a series of special projection shows titled Sisters of the Desert. The show is inspired by the exceptional work of the late Emirati artist, Dhabia Juma Lamlah, who embodied the resilient soul of Dubai. Dhabia Juma Lamlah defied her inability to use her right hand and communicate through speech, by expressing herself through more than 200 remarkable artworks. Reflecting Dubai’s spirit of multicultural collaboration, the show also features special guests, Australian artist Rene Kulitja and South African artist Dr Esther Mahlangu, who weave together a narrative of resilience and cross-cultural connectivity, using art to bridge people separated by seemingly vast distances.

In keeping with Dubai’s dedication to humanitarianism, and Dhai Dubai’s firm belief in the transformational power of light, the festival has collaborated with the Expo Live award-winning Liter of Light initiative – a global, grassroots movement that uses affordable, accessible materials to provide high-quality solar lighting to those with limited or no access to electricity. The festival will be supporting light lanterns to be distributed to the floating villages of Agusan Marsh in the Philippines. Festival visitors will also have the opportunity to pledge to contribute toward Liter of Light’s mission in communities across the Philippines, Kenya, Cameroon, and India.

The festival also encourages visitors to not only immerse themselves in art, but to interact with it through a series of striking installations. As part of the festival’s people-powered activities, skating turns into an art form at the Speed of Light skate park by XDubai, elevated by illustrations from prominent Emirati artist, Aysha Al Hamrani.

Dr. Saeed Mubarak Kharbash Al Marri, Chief Executive Officer - Arts & Literature at Dubai Culture & Arts Authority said: “The inaugural Dhai Dubai light art festival is a welcome addition to Dubai’s expanding creative economy. We encourage visitors to explore the artists’ diverse perspectives on the city, its landscapes and its values. This enlightening cultural experience reflects Dubai Culture’s efforts to support creatives’ efforts to reflect the emirate’s creative identity, values, and heritage.”

Amna Abulhoul, Executive Creative Director at Expo City Dubai, said: “Today, we add another bright light to our vibrant city. Dhai Dubai is designed and curated as a tribute to the rich cultural tapestry of the city and country we call home, and we would like to convey our deepest thanks and gratitude to the seven Emirati artists who graced our first edition, for through their stunning artworks, and the accompanying installations and programme, we will showcase this UAE’s spirit of creativity, diversity, resilience and compassion to the world, paving the way for many more editions led by UAE’s magnificent pool of talents.”

Anthony Bastic AM, CEO & Executive Creative Director at AGB Creative added: “Dhai Dubai is a wonderful opportunity to delve deeper into the narratives of those who call this fascinating country home. Together, these artists and designers will illuminate various facets of Emirati and Arab culture, expressing the region’s rich depth of cultural and creative heritage through one of the most exciting contemporary creative mediums.”

Elsewhere, Solar Canopy, an interactive installation powered by guests cycling on stationary bikes, demonstrates how collective participation generates more power than solitary efforts; Elysian Arcs invites guests to walk under graceful, curved structures to explore the interplay of colour, light and human emotions; and Solar Dance, which invites visitors to freely dance amid responsive lights, creating a fleeting, collaborative art piece in real time.

A series of enlightening talks will offer deeper insights into the festival’s themes as part of its Knowledge Programme. Curious minds can also join the festival’s creative workshops, including a Lens and Light masterclass that offers attendees a lesson on how to paint with light through photography.

Families are also welcome to bring their children to experience more than 20 activities and workshops for children, designed to unleash their creativity and curiosity. From light art workshops to crafting wearable art from luminous light sticks, the programme will inspire kids aged 3 to 12 to explore new artforms and mediums.

Dhai Dubai runs at Expo City Dubai from January 26 to February 4. For more information, please visit www.dhaidubai.com and sign up to receive updates.

For media inquiries and more information, contact:

Merwat Hussein

Merwat.Hussein@hillandknowlton.com

About the Dhai Dubai Light Art Festival:

The Dhai Dubai Light Art Festival is a celebration of light, art, and culture that will take place for the first time in January 2024 at Al Wasl Plaza in Expo City Dubai. It aims to create an immersive and enriching experience that celebrates the spirit and culture of Dubai and the UAE. In addition to the awe-inspiring displays, the festival offers a diverse array of engaging talks and interactive workshops, providing a deeper immersion into the artistry and cultural significance of each creation. Together, these create a holistic showcase of remarkable local artists while creating an unforgettable experience for visitors from around the world.

Event Details

Location: Expo City Dubai

Dates: 26 January - 4 February 2024

More information www.Dhaidubai.com

6pm-11pm

About Expo City Dubai

An inclusive innovation-driven, people-centric city of the future and one of five hubs on the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan, Expo City Dubai is committed to maximising its positive social, environmental and economic impact. Designed as a blueprint for sustainable urban living, its roadmap to achieving net zero by 2050 and its broader decarbonisation targets raise the bar on responsible urban development.

Its ecosystem supports cross-sector collaboration and provides a springboard for businesses of all sizes to scale and grow, enhancing Dubai’s position as a global centre of trade and reinforcing the UAE’s development and diversification ambitions.

Its residential communities redefine urban living, exemplifying best practice in innovative, environment-friendly design with a focus on wellbeing and happiness. An incubator for innovation, it is a testbed for solutions and a platform for groundbreaking ideas that benefit both people and the planet. Packed with educational, cultural and entertainment offerings and a go-to destination for globally significant events, it celebrates human creativity and ingenuity and inspires future generations

The legacy of Expo 2020 Dubai, Expo City Dubai connects businesses, government, organisations, educational institutions, residents and visitors, working together to drive progress and create a better, more equitable, more sustainable future for all.