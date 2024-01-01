Dubai, UAE: Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA)’s Research and Development (R&D) Centre organised a workshop entitled ‘Digital Twin Development of the Distribution Grid: Concepts and Use-Cases for DEWA’. The workshop aimed to introduce employees to the aspects of power network modelling using real-time simulation, the R&D Centre’s capabilities, and current and future work in this landscape. The workshop included 7 panel discussions with the participation of global experts and specialists who work at the Centre.

The workshop, part of the Al-Baheth programme, highlighted the digital twins of the power network using real-time simulations and their role in providing a deep understanding of system dynamics and performance. These cutting-edge technologies empower system operators and planners to visualise, analyse, and optimise power networks operations and planning, leading to more efficient, resilient, and sustainable energy ecosystems.

“DEWA invests in its employees through vocational and self-development programmes, while focusing on attracting and empowering Emirati competencies and talents. As an important global platform for advancing research in energy and water to prepare for future challenges, the Centre is a main pillar in our efforts to elevate employee capabilities to become effective partners in building the future. The Centre provides the latest global updates, technologies, and practises, especially in clean and renewable energy, sustainability, digital transformation, and zero-carbon. The Centre attracts the finest researchers and academics from different nationalities, which contributes to exchanging the best local and global practices and experiences. This also enhances the public-academic partnerships to turn Dubai into the top destination for scholars and researchers in clean and renewable energy,” said HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA.

“The Al-Baheth programme promotes and enhances a culture of research and development. It provides Emirati talents with the opportunity to participate in the development of projects undertaken by DEWA and its R&D Centre. The programme also engages local and international universities in R&D by sending the best technical candidates to work with DEWA’s researchers in different areas,” said Waleed Bin Salman, Executive Vice President of Business Development and Excellence at DEWA.

