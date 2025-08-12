AMMAN — The Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources and the Energy and Minerals Regulatory Commission on Monday urged consumers to reduce electricity use during peak hours, particularly amid the current heatwave, to help stabilise the national grid and ensure a steady, reliable power supply.

In a joint statement, the two bodies emphasised that the electricity system depends on constructive cooperation between citizens and sector stakeholders, with conservation during peak periods being essential to maintaining the network’s efficiency and avoiding technical disruptions.

The statement also called on consumers to avoid using non-essential appliances, such as washing machines, electric vehicle chargers, and unnecessary lighting, during peak hours, especially between 5pm and 9pm, to support grid stability.

Adhering to these recommendations would help guarantee uninterrupted electricity service for all and enable authorities to manage loads effectively without resorting to exceptional load-shedding measures, the statement said.

The ministry and commission said these efforts reflect a shared commitment to sustaining electricity supply while delivering power at the highest quality and efficiency.

© Copyright The Jordan Times. All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

