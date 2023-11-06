An Initiative to Operate the First Methanol-Powered Ship is Expected in 2026

Dubai: — The Mærsk Mc-Kinney Møller Center for Zero Carbon Shipping, a cutting-edge research center located in Copenhagen and comprising key industry stakeholders, is set to make a substantial impact at the 2023 United Nations Climate Change Conference and highlighted in an interview the significance of Green Corridor Initiatives.

In an interview with IRIS MEDIA, Ms. Tanja Ebbe Dalgaard, Chief Strategy and Operations Officer of Mærsk Mc-Kinney Møller Center for Zero Carbon Shipping, emphasized the significance of the Green Corridor in the shipping industry as a key solution for the future. She stated, “Green corridors hold the key to a sustainable future for the shipping industry. They are essential in our fight against climate change and protection of our oceans. We strongly believe that demonstrative projects, like the Green Corridor initiatives, will pave the way for a more sustainable maritime industry." Additionally, she confirmed their active collaboration with DP World and several other partners to bring these projects to life.

Ms. Dalgaard, who comes from a background in oil and gas, also underlined the importance of involving fossil fuel companies in the green transition, emphasizing that they possess the necessary capabilities, investments, and influence to make a difference. She believes that a cooperative approach is vital in achieving a sustainable future.

Regarding the projected timeline for the Green Corridor projects, Ms. Dalgaard unveiled that the first methanol ship is expected to be operational around 2026 and the first ammonia ship in 2028, demonstrating the real-world viability of sustainable shipping. While the project represents a monumental endeavor, smaller green corridors focused on specific regions and fuels will also emerge shortly. The Mærsk Mc-Kinney Møller Center for Zero Carbon Shipping is currently managing the Green Corridor project for the Chilean government, making Denmark's leadership in this critical field.

In conclusion, Ms. Dalgaard affirmed her firm belief that the Green Corridor projects will play a pivotal role in the fight against climate change and the protection of our oceans and stressed the urgency of moving from talking to action and demonstrating that a green maritime industry is not only feasible but also essential for a sustainable future. She said, "We need demonstrative projects to fight climate change and protect our oceans. Small, focused initiatives led by major players in the industry hold the key to real progress."

