Dubai, UAE – Mindvalley – the world's most powerful life transformation platform with a global community of changemakers – drew nearly 2,000 participants on the first day of the Future Human 2025 summit, featuring globally renowned speakers Steven Bartlett and Imane Oubou, empowering attendees with skills, mindsets, and strategies for thriving in an increasingly complex and ever-changing new world.

The three-day event, being held at Expo City from 10–12 January, reinforces Dubai’s rising prominence as a hub for global events and elevates its reputation as a top destination for health and wellness. The Future Human 2025 summit aims to inspire breakthrough learning with real-world experience from legendary philosophers to award-winning artists and scientists, to trailblazing serial entrepreneurs and spiritual masters.

Highlights from Day 1

Opening Keynote by Vishen Lakhiani : Mindvalley’s founder set the tone for the event with a visionary keynote on integrating AI to redefine productivity, careers, and human potential.

: Mindvalley’s founder set the tone for the event with a visionary keynote on integrating AI to redefine productivity, careers, and human potential. Fireside Chat with Eve : Grammy and Emmy-winning artist Eve shared personal insights on navigating success, identity, and purpose while exploring the intersection of creativity and innovation.

: Grammy and Emmy-winning artist Eve shared personal insights on navigating success, identity, and purpose while exploring the intersection of creativity and innovation. Critical Leadership Skills : Cameron Herold, a renowned leadership coach, delivered actionable strategies for breaking through complexity and thriving in the future of work.

: Cameron Herold, a renowned leadership coach, delivered actionable strategies for breaking through complexity and thriving in the future of work. Harnessing AI for Creativity : Manon Dave, music producer and AI advocate, showcased how AI can amplify creativity and transform artistic vision into revolutionary brand storytelling.

: Manon Dave, music producer and AI advocate, showcased how AI can amplify creativity and transform artistic vision into revolutionary brand storytelling. Steven Bartlett’s Fireside Chat: The creator of The Diary of a CEO podcast captivated the audience with insights on the entrepreneurial mindset, leadership, and the evolving landscape of business.

An Immersive Day for Growth and Connection

Participants also engaged in resonant breathing guided by Moby and Eddie Stern, a powerful session highlighting the connection between breathwork, health, and mindfulness. Networking opportunities over lunch allowed attendees to connect with like-minded professionals, fostering collaboration and innovation.

Vishen Lakhiani, founder of Mindvalley, shared his reflections on the day, stating, “Day 1 of Future Human has been extraordinary, bringing together brilliant minds to discuss how technology, creativity, and leadership can shape a better future. The overwhelming response demonstrates a shared desire to reimagine what’s possible in our personal and professional lives.”

Looking Ahead: Day 2 – A Healthier You

Tomorrow, attendees will embark on a journey toward improved well-being with sessions focusing on personalized health science, yoga, and mindfulness practices. Highlights include a live yoga session with Moby and Eddie Stern and insights into creating a health blueprint based on cutting-edge science.

About Mindvalley

Mindvalley is the world’s leading transformation platform, empowering 20 million learners in 195 countries with innovative programs in wellness, longevity, peak performance, and spirituality. In collaboration with Microsoft, it launched an AI-powered growth app within Teams, and with Apple, it offers an immersive meditation app pre-installed on Vision Pro and new Apple devices. Mindvalley also provides advanced courses and science-backed tools to meet the demands of a rapidly evolving world.

For tickets and more details about Future Human 2025, visit www.mindvalley.com/futurehuman.

For Media Inquiries:

Megan Promer

PR Manager

megan@meganpormer.com

Iman Dawod

BPG Dubai

Iman.dawod@bpggroup.com