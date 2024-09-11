Cairo – The Pharmaconex Exhibition, the leading hub of pharmaceutical manufacturers in Africa, concluded under the patronage of the Ministry of Investment and Foreign Trade and the Egyptian Drug Authority. This edition of the exhibition saw significant developments, including a 30% increase in attendees and a 40% increase in exhibiting companies, highlighting the growing importance of the pharmaceutical sector in Egypt and the need for communication and exchange of expertise across all stages to achieve the highest standards of global quality.

The exhibition, held under the global "CPHI" umbrella and organized by Informa Markets, featured several events and workshops sharing experiences and challenges faced by sector professionals. Notable workshops included those held with the Egyptian Drug Authority (EDA) and Agon, which will benefit the pharmaceutical sector in Egypt, where growth indicators are rising. Last year, Egypt’s exports in this sector amounted to $530 million. The annual exhibition provides an opportunity for major local and international companies to meet in one place for discussions on collaboration, leading to significant agreements, exceptional partnerships, and enhanced cooperation between the public and private sectors in Egypt and Africa.

Samar Awad, Pharmaconex Exhibition Director, stated: "Egypt has experienced significant growth in the pharmaceutical industry recently. Egypt is the largest producer and consumer of pharmaceuticals in Africa, with a market value of $56.6 billion. The investment opportunities in this sector are immense, especially as the government aims to deepen and localize pharmaceutical production in Egypt, seeking to reduce our reliance on imported medicines through cooperation with local and global pharmaceutical companies. We value the contributions of both the Ministry of Investment and Foreign Trade and the Egyptian Drug Authority for their pivotal role in presenting the exhibition in its eleventh year at its best."

Awad added: "We take pride in the successes the exhibition has achieved this year and appreciate the efforts of those working in the pharmaceutical manufacturing sector. Therefore, we have introduced various awards through the Pharma Awards initiative, covering multiple categories including the development of active pharmaceutical ingredients, packaging, automation, digital transformation, digitization, and sustainability."

It is worth noting that Informa Markets, a leading company that handles exhibitions and other international events, makes arrangements for over 450 events in different industries and specialized markets, providing clients, stakeholders, and communities with unique platforms for trade exchange and growth throughout the year.