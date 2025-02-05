Exclusive forum elevates procurement and supply chain excellence in Qatar

Dubai, UAE: The Chartered Institute of Procurement & Supply (CIPS) convened Qatar’s most senior procurement and supply chain leaders at The Ned in Doha yesterday for the inaugural Chief Procurement Officers (CPO) Roundtable. This exclusive forum, part of a quarterly series, focused on the pivotal role of procurement in advancing Qatar’s National Development Strategy 3 (NDS3) and driving innovation, sustainability, and economic transformation.

The event welcomed leaders from key public and private sector organisations, underscoring the critical contribution of procurement and supply chain management to achieving Qatar’s ambitious national objectives, including GDP growth, sustainability and digital innovation.

The CPO Roundtable opened with remarks from Ben Farrell MBE, Chief Executive Officer of CIPS, who emphasised the transformative role of procurement in 2025 and beyond: "Procurement leaders today are navigating a landscape defined by rapid digitalisation, heightened sustainability expectations and increasing economic pressures. Events like yesterday’s are vital to equip leaders with the insights, tools and networks they need to drive meaningful impact," said Farrell.

Farrell highlighted the unique opportunity Qatar’s procurement professionals have to lead on the global stage, adding: "Through collaboration and innovation, procurement can not only meet the demands of today but shape a resilient, sustainable future for generations to come. This roundtable is an important step in building a stronger, more connected community of leaders committed to excellence.

Abdulaziz Al Mulla, Executive Director - Procurement at Qatar Foundation, praised the event’s strategic focus, saying: "The roundtable provided a unique platform to discuss critical challenges and identify actionable solutions. The focus on sustainability, digital innovation and capacity building aligns perfectly with Qatar’s developmental priorities."

Sam Achampong, Regional Director of CIPS, stressed the importance of such gatherings in advancing the profession. "The procurement profession in 2025 is more dynamic than ever before. The CPO Roundtable is designed to bring together senior leaders to address the challenges and opportunities ahead - whether it’s harnessing digital tools, embedding ethical practices or creating a more inclusive supply chain ecosystem," he said. "This event underscores our commitment to supporting Qatar’s vision for a diversified and sustainable economy while promoting innovation and efficiency."

The roundtable featured a detailed agenda focusing on the implications of NDS3 for procurement and supply chain professionals. Key sessions included:

NDS3 implications for procurement & supply : Discussions on how procurement excellence can support Qatar’s ambitious economic and sustainability targets, including a 25% reduction in GHG emissions and the adoption of circular economy practices.

Roundtable discussion on priority areas : Delegates shared insights and best practices on enhancing digital integration, driving sustainable procurement and fostering collaboration between public and private sectors.

: Delegates shared insights and best practices on enhancing digital integration, driving sustainable procurement and fostering collaboration between public and private sectors. Action planning: The forum concluded with actionable strategies to establish working groups and develop measurable initiatives aligned with NDS3 goals.

"The CPO Roundtable in Doha proved that Qatar's procurement and supply chain leaders are ready to power the Third National Development Strategy from vision to reality. Their unified commitment and strategic expertise will be a driving force behind Qatar's ambitious national transformation,” said Adil Mohammed, Trustee, CIPS Global Board.

Cory Thwaites, SEVP at Qatar National Bank, commented on attending: “Procurement is no longer just about cost management - it’s a driver of innovation, risk mitigation, and sustainability. The CIPS CPO Roundtable is an essential platform to share insights and shape the future of our profession. Embracing digital transformation and advanced technologies is critical to making agile, data-driven decisions, but the human element remains vital. High-performing teams and cross-functional collaboration are key to success.”

Thwaites added: “As procurement leaders, we have a responsibility to drive ESG initiatives and align strategies with sustainability goals. By leading with purpose and vision, we can create long-term value for our organisations, society and the planet."

As procurement continues to evolve, CPOs are uniquely positioned to drive organisational success through innovation and strategic collaboration. In 2025, procurement leaders are tasked with leveraging advanced data analytics, embracing digital tools and embedding sustainability into every aspect of their operations.

This is the first CPO Roundtable with more planned later in the year. The initiative aims to position Qatar as a leader in procurement excellence in the MENA region, contributing to the realisation of its national vision.

For more information about CIPS MENA, visit https://www.cips.org/regional/mena.

