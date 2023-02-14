On 26th January, CFA Society Emirates, the UAE chapter of CFA Institute, hosted its annual forecast dinner, at Ritz-Carlton Hotel Dubai International Financial Centre in partnership with MSCI.

The Forecast Dinner is one of the society’s flagship events that attracts CFA charter-holders and other members of the local finance and investment community, including industry professionals, regulators, academics, and media.

The annual agenda this year discussed the latest trends and topics that could affect the asset allocations for the year ahead. There were presentations from economists, regulators, investment professionals and/or financial consultants, followed by panel discussions and Q&A.

In his welcoming note, Mr. Ziad Zein, CFA, President of CFA Society Emirates, said: “CFA Society Emirates exists to contribute towards advancing the country’s financial industry by promoting the highest standards of investment management practices through professional development and continued advocacy on key issues around capital market integrity. Although 2022, was a year of complexity and contradictions, CFA Society Emirates had a record-breaking year as it currently has 1,075 members! All of them working in the investment and finance industry and in their vast majority CFA charter-holders. the Emirates Society managed to host 33 events in both Dubai and Abu Dhabi covering various topics related to industry insights & analysis, ESG, career development, alternative assets and AI."

