Kuwait: Burgan Bank has sponsored the sixth round of the Kuwait Equestrian Federation (KEF) League for the 2021- 2022 season, held at the Messilah Equestrian Club track. The Bank's sponsorship of KEF's competition reflects its commitment to promote the sports culture in Kuwait and foster youth development through sports under the Bank's comprehensive, community-focused social responsibility program.

On the first day of the league’s 6th round, Friday, March 4, equestrian Rakan Alhasawi won first place, followed by Ali Akhorafi in second, while Abdulrahman Alfuzae ranked third. While equestrian Ali Alkhorafi was able to take first place on the second day of the tour, Saturday March 5, Khaled Alkhubaizi and Ahmed Almudahka ranked in second and third places, respectively.

Commenting on the Bank’s sponsorship of the league, Hessa Al-Najadah, Public Relations Manager at Burgan Bank, said "On behalf of Burgan Bank, I would like to congratulate all the winners of this round and emphasize our keenness to support all the efforts aiming at raising the levels of the sport and preparing Kuwaiti riders to excel at international events.”

“Through the Bank’s social responsibility program, we encourage talented athletes in various sporting activities under our sustained commitment to play a role in elevating the Kuwaiti sports sector by motivating younger generations to engage in various sports, particularly those that are highly embedded in our cultural identity and heritage" added Al-Najadah.

It is worth noting that Burgan Bank was the platinum sponsor of the first round of showjumping championship, organized by the Kuwaiti Equestrian Federation in November 2021. The Bank will continue to support Kuwaiti sports and athletes in line with its commitment to play an effective role in encouraging sports and youth initiatives and driving excellence across the sector.

-Ends-

About Burgan Bank

Established in 1977, Burgan Bank is currently the third largest bank by assets in Kuwait. From its earliest days, the Bank has significantly focused on the corporate and financial institution sectors, in addition to diversifying its offering to cater to its growing retail and private banking customer base.

Burgan Bank has majority-owned subsidiaries, collectively known as the “Burgan Bank Group”, in the MENAT region. This Group is supported by one of the largest branch networks across the region and includes: Gulf Bank Algeria – AGB (Algeria), Bank of Baghdad – BOB (Iraq & Lebanon), Tunis International Bank – TIB (Tunisia), and the fully owned Burgan Bank Turkey. Furthermore, Burgan Bank has a presence in the UAE through its corporate office, Burgan Financial Services Limited.

The Bank has continuously improved its performance over the years, through an expanded revenue structure, diversified funding sources, and a strong capital base. The adoption of state-of-the-art services and technology has positioned it as a trendsetter in the domestic market and within the MENA region. Moreover, Burgan Bank’s brand has been built on a foundation of real values – trust, commitment, excellence, and progression – which serve as a reminder of the high standards to which the Bank always aspires. In fact, the Bank’s core philosophy of ‘Driven by You’ is the foundation on which its products and services are continuously developed.

The Bank obtained the ISO/IEC 27001: 2013 Information Security Management Systems certificate (ISMS) and was re-certified with the prestigious ISO 9001:2015, making it the one of the few banks in the GCC and Kuwait to receive such a certification for five consecutive times. The Bank also has the distinction of being the only Bank in Kuwait to have won the JP Morgan Chase Quality Recognition Award for twenty consecutives years.

Burgan Bank is a majority owned subsidiary of KIPCO (Kuwait Projects Company), one of the largest holding companies in the MENA region.