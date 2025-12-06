​​​​​​Abu Dhabi: BRIDGE Summit 2025 has announced the convening of a closed, high-level diplomatic session that will be held under the auspices of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) on the first day of the Summit. The session will examine the future of information integrity in a world where technological acceleration and digital influence are deeply intertwined with political and economic decision-making.

The session will bring together an elite group of leaders, policymakers, and international experts representing government institutions, global organizations, media entities, and leading technology companies. It will serve as one of the Summit’s most strategic and exclusive pathways for dialogue.

The closed session aims to discuss critical transformations reshaping the global information system, and strengthen understanding among key stakeholders on how to navigate rapidly emerging challenges related to misinformation, fast-paced spread of digital content, and the influence of narratives in shaping both diplomacy and societies. The session will explore new frameworks for international cooperation that safeguard truth, reinforce public trust, and establish the foundations for a more coherent global response.

This initiative sees BRIDGE Summit’s role as a global platform in action, as it brings together governments, international organizations, technology companies, and experts and thinkers to develop a shared understanding of the major challenges shaping the future of media and communication.

BRIDGE Summit underscored that the purpose of this session is not to impose predefined solutions, but rather to open new channels for shared understanding, identify areas of alignment among diverse stakeholders, and build a solid foundation upon which a vibrant and continuous international dialogue on information integrity can be held. The insights generated from the session will inform future cooperation tracks with international organizations working in media development, digital literacy, and safeguarding the integrity of narratives.