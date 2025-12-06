Fares Hamad Fares: “We are committed to building a smarter, more connected ecosystem for the media and content industry.”

Abu Dhabi: BRIDGE Summit 2025 has appointed e& — the global technology group transforming connectivity and digital services — as the Official Telecommunications Partner for its inaugural edition. The partnership brings together a platform accelerating the evolution of the content economy and a technology group whose infrastructure enables the UAE’s growing leadership across digital and creative industries.

e& operates across multiple international markets and provides advanced connectivity, cloud computing, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, enterprise solutions, and digital lifestyle services. Its systems underpin how societies create, communicate, and innovate — making connectivity a defining feature of the global media landscape.

A strategic convergence advancing the future of content

The collaboration underlines a shift that is redefining media worldwide: connectivity is no longer a background utility but the engine that powers content creation, distribution, and real-time engagement. By integrating e&’s digital capabilities into the Summit experience, BRIDGE strengthens its ability to host a seamless, high-performance environment for thousands of global participants.

The partnership also highlights how the UAE is shaping the intersection of media and technology, positioning Abu Dhabi as a centre where both sectors advance together.

H.E. Dr Jamal Mohammed Obaid Al Kaabi, Vice Chairman of BRIDGE, said: “The future of content, media, and entertainment cannot exist without advanced connectivity. e& stands as one of the technological forces capable of building and enabling this foundation through a network where digital solutions, artificial intelligence, and data systems intersect. Our partnership aligns with our goal of delivering a world-class Summit built on intelligent technological infrastructure worthy of the scale of the event and its participants.”

He added: “As one of the region’s leading engines of technological innovation, e& brings an essential dimension to BRIDGE Summit. It connects the content and connectivity industries under one platform, where ideas, data, and digital experiences meet. This expands the Summit’s ability to amplify its message and enables participants to engage through advanced digital experiences that reflect the future of global connectivity.”

Fares Hamad Fares, Vice President, Digital Marketing at e& stated: “We are committed to building a smarter, more connected ecosystem for the media and content industry. Our partnership with BRIDGE Summit comes at a time when connectivity is undergoing a fundamental transformation. Networks are no longer merely carriers of information; they are engines powering the knowledge economy, enabling content creation and the digital experiences that shape how audiences interact.”

He added: “We are proud to support the Summit with advanced connectivity that strengthens its activities, delivering a high-quality environment for thousands of participants and enabling seamless content and idea exchange. e& aims to empower communities and businesses through innovative solutions in connectivity, cybersecurity, and artificial intelligence, contributing to a more intelligent and interconnected ecosystem regionally and globally.”

BRIDGE Summit 2025 will take place from 8–10 December at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC), hosting more than 430 global speakers, 1,200 CEOs, 260 advertising agencies, and 150 exhibitors. Its program includes over 300 sessions and activations across the Summit’s seven tracks: Media, Content Economy, Music & Art, Gaming, Technology & AI, Marketing & Brands, and Picture (Film).

Registration is available at: www.bridgesummit.com. The full program and live updates can be accessed through the official BRIDGE Summit app.