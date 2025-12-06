A three-day workshop trained participants on journalism, AI, conflict reporting, and digital storytelling

Doha, Qatar: Media City Qatar in collaboration with Qatar Leadership Centre (QLC) jointly hosted the Independent Media Initiative workshop, delivered by US-based media institutions Al-Monitor and Semafor, from December 1 to 3 at Alwadi Hotel Doha - MGallery Collection. This workshop reflected shared commitment of both QLC and Media City Qatar’s to nurturing a dynamic media ecosystem in Qatar and equipping emerging leaders with practical skills in communication, media literacy, and storytelling.

Over three days, senior instructors from Al-Monitor and Semafor brought together QLC participants for sessions on core journalism skills, including fact-checking, interviewing, conflict reporting, the use of AI in newsrooms, podcast development, and digital storytelling, strengthening their reporting and analytical capabilities. This initiative supports the mutual efforts of QLC and Media City Qatar to elevate media capabilities in the country and to connect local talent with leading global expertise.

Thair Khaled Al Anani Director of Business Development at Media City Qatar, said: “Our collaboration in this workshop aligns with one of Media City Qatar’s core mandates: developing the national talent pool and empowering emerging journalists in Qatar with the skills, standards, and mindset required to practice truly independent, high-quality journalism. This includes direct access to world-class editors, hands-on reporting techniques, and an international professional international networks like Al-Monitor and Semafor.”

Mahanna J. Al Naimi, Alumni Relationship, Manager at QLC, added: “Through this collaboration with Media City Qatar, QLC participants gained access to international media expertise and practical tools that broaden their perspectives. The Independent Media Initiative reinforces our goal of preparing leaders who are adaptable, well-informed, and equipped to contribute to Qatar’s future.”

This workshop builds on Media City Qatar’s ongoing efforts to broaden access to training that strengthens both media awareness and leadership development in Qatar. Media City Qatar continues to support students through programs that build essential communication skills and widen their global outlook. Together, these initiatives advance Media City Qatar’s mission to grow a strong and future-ready media ecosystem.

ABOUT MEDIA CITY QATAR

Media City Qatar is an emerging, collaborative global hub for media companies, entrepreneurs, innovators, and creative talent, and a regional leader in the media industry, contributing to Qatar’s economic diversification. It accelerates the evolution of regional media to create a powerful and innovative ecosystem where exceptional ideas and content thrive. Media City Qatar was established to streamline necessary regulations, develop businesses, and unlock investment opportunities to support the media ecosystem in Qatar under its regulatory, developmental, and investment mandates.

Media City Qatar aims to foster a nurturing environment and a hub for traditional and digital media, technology, communications, research, and development. From broadcasting to traditional and digital newspapers, from gaming to user-generated content, and enabling AI and advanced technologies, Media City Qatar welcomes businesses across different media segments of various scales to join us in Doha.

For more information, visit www.mediacity.qa

ABOUT QATAR LEADERSHIP CENTRE

By Emiri Resolution No. (22) of the year (2008), His Highness the Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani established Qatar Leadership Centre. Since 2010, the Centre has been selecting nationals with promising administrative capabilities and talents in government bodies and private sectors and to refine their capabilities and develop them with comprehensive knowledge and skills to excel in their administrative and leadership roles in various state institutions. The Centre collaborates with prestigious local and global academic institutions to enhance the development of the Qatari education sector and national leadership programs, supporting educational initiatives that contribute to building a sustainable future.

Visit www.qlc.qa for further information.