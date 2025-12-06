Doha – Weill Cornell Medicine-Qatar (WCM-Q) will host the 18th International Meeting of the European Calcium Society (ECS), a premier event that discusses the latest advancements and trends in calcium signaling. The conference will take place on February 1-4, 2026, at the Sheraton Doha Hotel.

Held every two years, the conference brings together leading scientists, researchers, and experts from around the world to share their research and knowledge on calcium signaling and its role in various physiological and pathological processes.

Through scientific sessions and panel discussions, the event will cover multiple aspects of calcium signaling at the molecular, cellular, organ and whole-organism levels. Importantly, it will also focus on the critical roles of calcium signaling mechanisms in health and disease and their therapeutic potential. It provides a unique interdisciplinary platform for academic researchers, clinicians, and industry professionals to present and discuss the latest innovations, trends, and challenges in the field. Participating experts come from leading institutions globally.

The 18th International Meeting of the European Calcium Society promises to be an important event for scientific discourse and innovation to advance calcium signaling research. For more information and to register, visit qatar-weill.cornell.edu/event/imecs/registration

