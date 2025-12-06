Muscat, Oman: The first edition of the “Sustainability Ambassadors” initiative concluded today at Safana bint Hatim Al Tai School in Muscat. The initiative was launched to instill the principles and practices of sustainability among the younger generation, as part of a joint collaboration between the Ministry of Education, Oman Tourism Development Company (OMRAN Group), The Sustainable City – Yiti, and Carbon 6, with the support of the Marriott Business Council.

The initiative brought together a series of interactive workshops and practical learning experiences over several weeks, aimed at instilling sustainable habits and environmental awareness among young students. Participants worked on school-based initiatives focusing on recycling, reducing waste, responsible consumption of water and energy, and applying simple, real-life sustainability practices aligned with Oman Vision 2040.

Dr. Ali bin Salim Al Shukaili – Director General of the Directorate of Education in Muscat Governorate, said: “The success of the Sustainability Ambassadors initiative reflects the value of collaboration between national institutions in shaping environmentally responsible future generations. Experiential learning has proven essential in nurturing students who understand sustainability not only in theory, but as a mindset and lifestyle.”

Speaking on behalf of OMRAN Group, Mohammed Al Rasbi, social investment led, commented: “Investing in people is at the heart of true social impact. Through this initiative, we aimed to empower students with the values and behaviours that build a sustainability-minded community. As part of OMRAN Group’s wider social investment agenda, the programme reinforces our commitment to nurturing positive environmental attitudes in the younger generation and supporting resilient communities.”

Mahmoud Shehada, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer at The Sustainable City – Yiti, added: “Our participation stems from our social responsibility to support surrounding communities and encourage a culture of sustainability from an early age. The students demonstrated genuine creativity in transforming knowledge into meaningful environmental initiatives that benefit both their school and the wider community.”

From the delivery partner’s side, Abeer Ali, Founder of Carbon 6, the programme facilitator, noted: “We designed and delivered the programme with a hands-on approach to help students apply sustainability concepts in simple, practical ways. It was inspiring to see their mindset shift week by week, as sustainable thinking became a natural part of their daily routines at school.”

Sharing her personal experience, Saba bint Suliman Bin Abdullah Awlad Thani said: “This programme made me look at everyday habits differently. I learned that sustainability starts with small, consistent choices, and each of us can influence others by setting an example. I feel more confident to encourage my friends and family to make more responsible decisions for the environment.”

During the ceremony, students, teachers, and programme partners were recognised for their contributions. The organisers confirmed that the initiative represents an important step within a broader set of community programmes designed to expand environmental awareness and foster responsible, sustainability-driven mindsets among youth across Oman.

