Dubai, UAE – The 24th cycle of the Clean UAE campaign, organised by the Emirates Environmental Group (EEG) under the patronage of the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, commenced its nationwide journey in Dubai with exceptional vigour—setting an electrifying tone for what promises to be one of the campaign’s most compelling editions to date. The much-anticipated launch ignited widespread enthusiasm across the community, strengthened by the strong presence of institutional partners and volunteers who came together with a shared sense of purpose to advance the UAE’s environmental aspirations. The overall atmosphere was celebratory, perfectly befitting the “Year of Community,” reflecting unity, commitment, and collective pride. This landmark national campaign will travel across all seven Emirates and culminate on 16th December in Abu Dhabi the capital, reaffirming its role as a cornerstone of environmental action in the country.

In dynamic partnership with Dubai Municipality, the opening event took place on Saturday, 6th December 2025, drawing an impressive 8,500 dedicated participants. United by a common goal, the participants assembled in the Bur Ruwayyah area before dispersing across multiple designated zones, collectively covering over 12 kilometres of natural terrain. Their spirited efforts resulted in the efficient collection, sorting and redirection of significant quantities of waste to recycling facilities—creating immediate, measurable environmental impact and reinforcing the transformative power of collective action.

Volunteers were provided with sustainably designed cotton T-shirts, caps, gloves and biodegradable garbage bags, reflecting EEG’s unwavering commitment to reducing single-use materials and advocating for environmentally sound practices at every stage of the campaign. Together, they collected 5,570 kg of general waste, in addition to 1,000 kg of paper, 350 kg of plastic, 50 kg of aluminium cans, 500 kg of scrap metal, and 500 kg of glass, all of which were carefully segregated from the general waste stream and sent to local recycling factories — delivering measurable environmental benefits and reinforcing the UAE’s commitment to a circular economy.

Addressing the audience, Dr. Habiba Al Mar’ashi, Co-Founder and Chairperson of EEG, extended her heartfelt appreciation to the thousands of volunteers, partners and supporters whose dedication continues to fuel the Clean UAE movement year after year.

She highlighted that the campaign, held under the esteemed patronage of the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment and in strategic partnership with Dubai Municipality, remains one of the UAE’s most prominent community-driven environmental initiatives—steadily growing in scale, impact and national importance.

Dr. Al Mar’ashi emphasised that this year’s edition perfectly aligns with the UAE’s sustainability and social development priorities under the Year of Community, helping reinforce the core values of unity, volunteerism and shared civic responsibility. Over the past 24 years, Clean UAE has evolved into a dynamic platform for environmental education and behavioural transformation, providing space for meaningful participation across generations, sectors and nationalities.

Reaffirming EEG’s enduring motto, “Together for a Better Environment,” Dr. Al Mar’ashi reiterated EEG’s global philosophy of “Think globally, act locally,” which continues to guide its mission. She explained that the Clean UAE campaign makes direct and tangible contributions to several United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). These include enhancing Good Health and Well-Being (SDG #3) by fostering cleaner, safer environments for communities; supporting Sustainable Cities and Communities (SDG #11) through responsible urban stewardship; promoting Responsible Consumption and Production (SDG #12) via waste reduction and recycling; advancing Climate Action (SDG #13) by raising awareness and encouraging environmental responsibility; safeguarding Life on Land (SDG #15) through habitat protection and waste removal efforts; and strengthening Partnerships for the Goals (SDG #17) by uniting government entities, private institutions and civil society in collective environmental action. Together, these interconnected contributions highlight the campaign’s far-reaching influence on national sustainability goals and global environmental benchmarks.

McDonald’s UAE also shared valuable insights on the company’s continued commitment to UAE-based sustainability initiatives and long-term community partnerships. “Having worked hand-in-hand with Emirates Environmental Group (EEG) for over three decades, we remain united by a shared commitment to environmental responsibility.

The Clean UAE campaign reflects the value of communities coming together to support a cleaner future and as the main sponsors we are proud to contribute to an effort that drives meaningful action. Beyond our sponsorship, our team is looking forward to volunteering on-ground with Clean UAE to make a difference, together.” said Mr. Walid Fakih, CEO at McDonald’s UAE.

Dr. Al Mar’ashi extended her sincere gratitude to the Main Sponsors — McDonald’s UAE, and Salik, their unwavering support played an instrumental role in ensuring the success of the Dubai launch. She also acknowledged the valuable contributions of the Support Sponsors — CANPACK Middle East, Dubai Investments and Farnek — and expressed appreciation to the Technical Partner, ADNOC, for enabling the smooth operational delivery of the event.

Further recognition was extended to the CSR Partner, the Arabia CSR Network, and an outstanding group of Supporting Entities, including: Abela & Co., Almarai, Aster Group, Byrne Equipment Rental, Del Monte, Fujairah Plastic Factories, ISS Relocations and Oasis Water Company—each of whom provided essential support that enhanced participant experience and boosted campaign efficiency.

EEG also conveyed its gratitude to its prominent Media Partners — Al Murad Group, Channel 4, Gold 94.7 FM, Radio 4, biz Today, CPI Industry, Gulf News and Pan Asian Media — for their role in amplifying the campaign’s message and extending its reach to audiences nationwide.

In her closing remarks, Dr. Al Mar’ashi stated:

“The outstanding success of the of the first leg of the 24th cycle of the Clean UAE 2025 launch in Dubai stands as a powerful reflection of our country’s unity, civic pride and deep-rooted environmental awareness. At EEG, we remain fully committed to driving sustainability and promoting collective action that supports the UAE’s transition towards a circular economy and long-term climate neutrality. Together, we are succeeding in nurturing a cleaner, greener and more resilient future for generations to come.”

About:

Emirates Environmental Group (EEG) is a professional working group established in 1991 in the United Arab Emirates. It is devoted to protecting the environment through the means of education, action programmes and community involvement. EEG is actively encouraged and supported by concerned local and federal government agencies. It is the 1st environmental NGO in the world to be ISO 14001 certified and the only organisation of its kind in the UAE with accredited status to the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD) and the UN Environment Programme (UNEP).

EEG is a member of the UN Global Compact, the Global Urban Development (GUD) and the Global Investors for Sustainable Alliance (GISD). It is also a member of the One Planet Network under the programme of Sustainable Food Systems (SFS) and its Multi-Stakeholder Advisory Committee (MAC) and Global Partnership on Marine Litter (GPML), EEG is a full Member (voting) of World Packaging Organisation (WPO).

