Forty-one Emirati farmers will showcase fresh agricultural and organic products directly to residents and visitors.

A new entertainment programme launches for the first time, including the Tree of Wisdom experience, a stamp-collection platform, and an opening-day drone show.

Educational activities on sustainable farming, healthy nutrition, recycling, and interactive workshops for children and families.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: The fifth season of the Farmers’ Market will launch tomorrow, Saturday, 6 December, at Quranic Park in Al Khawaneej, as one of Dubai Municipality’s leading community-focused initiatives supporting Emirati farmers and promoting sustainable agricultural practices. The market brings farmers together on a unified platform to showcase their products directly to residents and visitors, while reinforcing Dubai’s position as a leading city for quality of life and sustainable development.

The market will open every Saturday and Sunday until 8 February 2026, from 4:30 PM to 9:00 PM, offering visitors a rich interactive programme alongside fresh, locally sourced Emirati produce. Over successive seasons, the Farmers’ Market has become a signature winter destination in Dubai, known for its festive atmosphere and activities designed to cater to all segments of the community.

Fresh produce from Dubai’s farms

A total of 41 Emirati farmers will participate in the new season, including 16 vendors specialising in agricultural products and supplies. This reflects Dubai Municipality’s continued support for the local agriculture sector as a key pillar of the emirate’s future economy. The Municipality provides integrated support to farmers through logistical services, agricultural supplies, awareness workshops, guidance sessions, training programmes, and consultations that promote sustainable farming practices and enhance productivity.

Rich programme of activities and experiences

The fifth season introduces a range of new family-friendly attractions, including a dedicated Farm Play Area, a stamp-collection platform, a Fruit Scents Corner, the Tree of Wisdom experience, a Plant Lab, and a Petting Zoo, in addition to an opening-day drone show. The programme also includes educational activities on sustainable farming and interactive workshops for children and families on best agricultural practices. Visitors will also benefit from integrated advisory services for farmers, training courses, and agricultural guidance, alongside eight restaurants and cafés offering a variety of food and beverage options.

Mohammed Abdulrahman Ahli, Acting Director of the Public Parks and Recreational Facilities Department at Dubai Municipality, said: “The Farmers’ Market returns for its fifth season at Quranic Park with an engaging programme of interactive, family-oriented activities that combine shopping and entertainment. The market continues to serve as a vibrant agricultural and community platform open to all, offering fresh products directly from Dubai’s local farms.”

He added: “The market represents an integrated space that combines community engagement with tangible support for Emirati farmers. It reflects Dubai Municipality’s commitment to strengthening the local agriculture sector and opening direct marketing channels for small agricultural businesses, while encouraging the community to support local products in an enjoyable environment that contributes to wellbeing, attractiveness, and overall quality of life.”

Sustained community success

The fourth season of the Farmers’ Market attracted 102,625 visitors, who purchased a wide range of fresh local products, including vegetables, fruits, dairy products, honey, and dates. The strong turnout helped further embed a culture of supporting local produce across the community and reinforced the market’s growing role as a key seasonal destination in Dubai.

