Kuwait City: Boursa Kuwait is planning to sponsor and host “Women & Prosperity”, an exclusive event that aims to empower women and strengthen their presence in finance and investment, on Tuesday, September 17, 2024, at its premises. The event, which is done in collaboration with Playbook, the leading edtech platform for women in leadership positions, is designed to equip female leaders with advanced investment strategies, financial acumen, and mindfulness principles as well as providing a platform for women to navigate complex financial landscapes, learn from industry experts, and engage in meaningful discussions.

“Women & Prosperity” adopts a comprehensive ‘learn-do-collaborate’ approach, fostering an environment where female leaders can gain actionable insights, engage in hands-on activities, and collaborate on initiatives that drive impactful change. The initiative includes workshops, keynote sessions, and interactive panels led by renowned experts in finance and investment.

In 2023, Boursa Kuwait was recognized for its exceptional contribution to female empowerment, reflecting its commitment to gender diversity and inclusion within capital markets. Over the past few years, the company has implemented various initiatives aimed at supporting and promoting the role of women in the financial sector, including targeted training programs, mentorship opportunities, and policies that encourage female participation at all levels of the organization.

Its efforts are part of a broader strategy to foster a more inclusive workplace and empower women to take on leadership roles, advocating for gender equality, providing platforms for women to excel and contributing to the socio-economic development of the region.

Boursa Kuwait Board member Mrs. Dalal Jafaar Behbehani expressed her enthusiasm for this initiative, saying, "Boursa Kuwait is proud to partner with Playbook, sponsoring and hosting the 'Women & Prosperity' initiative and reinforcing our commitment to gender diversity and inclusion in capital markets and the private sector. The bourse seeks to contribute to socio-economic development by promoting the vital role of women in finance. In recent years, we have organized numerous programs and events to empower women financially and support their advancement in capital markets and the broader financial sector, aligning with our Corporate Sustainability strategy and Boursa Kuwait’s mission and vision."

Playbook is an edutainment platform with a mission to bridge the global gender gap and get more women into leadership roles through access to a diverse digital academy of masterclasses led by game-changing women leaders with future AI Technology integration and an engaged professional learning community. The platform offers solutions for both the public and private sectors to adapt to the increase of opportunities for women, allowing them to reverse-engineer their playbook to success and share valuable takeaways with members that are actionable in their own personal and professional lives.

Founder and CEO of Playbook Wafa AlObaidat highlighted the event's significance, saying: “Playbook’s partnership with Boursa Kuwait aligns perfectly with its mission to accelerate women’s leadership and financial inclusion. The Kuwaiti exchange is a role model for women’s empowerment, as it was the first exchange in the GCC to ring the bell for this noble cause and one of the standout companies in the financial services sector in terms of initiatives in that regard.”

She added, “Boursa Kuwait’s sponsorship of ‘Women & Prosperity’, an initiative aimed at mastering strategic investments and equipping female executives with the tools for future growth, is an indication of the company’s commitment to gender equality and its belief that investing in women’s professional development is of paramount importance. I would like to thank the Kuwaiti stock exchange for their support and sponsorship of our initiative.”

Boursa Kuwait’s sponsorship of this initiative is aligned with the company’s Corporate Sustainability strategy, which stipulates ensuring initiatives apply and fall in line with the company’s corporate social responsibility (CSR), industry best practice standards and investor expectations, creating strong and sustainable partnerships that ultimately achieve success and allow Boursa Kuwait to leverage the capabilities and strengths of other companies or organizations that have experience in different fields, and integrating sustainability efforts with the company culture, in order to achieve longevity and an ongoing impact that is carried on and instilled in the day-to-day operations of the stock exchange.

As part of the strategy, Boursa Kuwait has launched many initiatives in partnership with local and international organizations, focusing on support for nongovernmental organizations and charity programs, financial literacy and capital market awareness, the empowerment of women, as well as environmental protection.

Boursa Kuwait continues to pave the way for sustainable growth and exemplify the power of responsible business practices as a trusted and respected entity within the global financial community. Through its unwavering dedication, Boursa Kuwait plays a crucial role in shaping a brighter and more sustainable future for Kuwait and beyond.

About Boursa Kuwait:

The establishment of Boursa Kuwait in 2014 marked the first step in the privatization project of the Kuwait Stock Exchange, the previous name of Kuwait’s stock market which was established through Law 15/1960 and reorganized in 1983 as an independent financial institution. The transitional phase began in 2016, with Boursa Kuwait officially assuming the responsibilities and operations of the Kuwait Stock Exchange, replacing it with an official license in the same year after the successful completion of the transitional phase. This ensured that Boursa Kuwait developed the infrastructure and operated according to best practices and international standards. It commenced the creation of an advanced, reliable trading platform built on efficiency, credibility, and transparency to serve all asset classes with a focus on the interests of traders and the national economy.

Boursa Kuwait has undertaken various market reforms as part of its comprehensive plans to enhance it in several stages. It succeeded in introducing innovative investment tools, enhancing transparency, and restructuring the market to increase its liquidity and competitiveness, based on its mission-focused strategy, which emphasizes developing the market to meet international standards. The company's developmental and improvement efforts have also contributed to the reclassification of the Kuwait market as an «emerging market» among key global index providers, enhancing Kuwait's position as a leading regional financial center.

In a pioneering step in Kuwait's privatization field, the privatization of Boursa Kuwait was successful, conducted in two stages. The first stage was in February 2019 when a consortium of Kuwaiti investment companies and a global exchange operator won the privatization bid, acquiring a 44% stake in the company.

In December 2019, the privatization process was completed through the public offering of a 50% stake owned by the Capital Markets Authority to Kuwaiti citizens, with the offering oversubscribed by more than 850%. Boursa Kuwait is listed on the «Premier Market» under the name «Boursa».

About PLAYBOOK

PLAYBOOK is a powerful global networking and mentorship platform for women leaders. With an award-winning leadership team that is fully-female founded, the network has been making waves regionally and internationally with its high-quality production masterclasses, robust community, networking potential, workshops, events and mentorship programs.

