Abu Dhabi: The Behavioral Science Group (BSG) at the Office of Development Affairs of the Presidential Court, in collaboration with the Department of Community Development (DCD) and NYU Abu Dhabi, convened a high-level roundtable focused on advancing sustainable consumption.

The session was attended by His Excellency Dr Mugheer Khamis Al Khaili, Chairman of DCD; His Excellency Eng Hamad Ali Al Dhaheri, Undersecretary of DCD; His Excellency Ahmed Taleb Al Shamsi, CEO of Emirates Foundation, Her Excellency Dr Mona Al Mansouri, Acting Director General of the Abu Dhabi Social Support Authority and Director of the Medeem Initiative, Omar Al Muhairi, Director of Water and Energy Accelerators at the Department of Energy; alongside other senior government officials, researchers and practitioners.

In a keynote address, His Excellency Dr Al Khaili emphasised the UAE’s continued path of social and economic development depended on policies and programmes that met the needs of communities, but also cultivated sustainable lifestyles rooted in social responsibility.

“Today’s dialogue reflects our shared responsibility to raise awareness around sustainable consumption, to ensure positive impact on quality of life, wellbeing and family relationships.” he said.

Dr Al Khaili highlighted DCD’s longstanding focus on understanding the behavioural patterns that shape financial stability and wellbeing. By integrating behavioural indicators into quality-of-life studies, DCD and its partners have been able to launch targeted initiatives, including the Ghayah programme and the Social Support Program, that promote informed financial decision-making and empower families.

He emphasised that responsible consumption is central to positive citizenship and reflects the enduring values of Emirati society. Dr Al Khaili also praised the collaborative efforts of government, private, and third-sector partners in strengthening the national culture of sustainability.

Professor Nikos Nikiforakis, Director of the Center for Behavioral Institutional Design at NYU Abu Dhabi, shared findings from a national study highlighting the role of social norms and cultural expectations in shaping consumption patterns. Integrating this understanding into policy design can help create environments that support sustainable choices.

Moderated by Ms. Rasha Al Attar, Director of the Behavioral Science Group, the discussion underscored how behavioural science methodologies can strengthen social programs, enable more effective policy development, and promote responsible consumption patterns that support long-term financial and environmental sustainability.

Participants emphasised the growing importance of cross-sector collaboration, noting that deeper integration of behavioural insights allows institutions to understand how individuals interact with their environments and to design solutions that are more tailored, inclusive, and impactful. The session also reviewed findings from a recent study on sustainable consumption trends in the UAE, highlighting both behavioural drivers and opportunities for positive change.

A key theme of the roundtable was the role of behavioural insights in addressing financial wellbeing, food consumption habits, and household decision-making. Attendees examined evidence-based approaches for encouraging responsible spending, strengthening financial literacy, and embedding values of sustainability and accountability within the wider community.

Roundtable participants discussed how, by grounding initiatives in research and people-centred approaches, the UAE is enabling institutions to enhance well-being and support long-term prosperity. The session also underscored the value of partnership and knowledge exchange in advancing national priorities.