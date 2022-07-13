Seven-gig festival to showcase different music genres, with Cairokee and Afroto kicking off in Alternative Rap Night at the Dubai World Trade Centre on Saturday July 16.

BEAT THE HEAT to mark first in full calendar of concerts and events in the UAE and beyond from new acquired company Spotlight Live Events.

Abu Dhabi, UAE – Temperatures may be soaring but Anghami has just unveiled the perfect way to stay cool this summer.

In collaboration with the Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing (DTCM), the go-to platform for Arabic and International content has launched BEAT THE HEAT, an exciting new indoor concert series that will showcase top talent in a two-month celebration of the region’s vibrant music scene.

Running throughout July and August as part of this year’s Dubai Summer Surprises (DSS), BEAT THE HEAT will see up and coming artists from across the region perform LIVE at Sheikh Rashid Hall at the Dubai World Trade Centre in a seven-concert festival organized by Spotlight Live Events – Anghami’s newly acquired company for live events and concerts. The BEAT THE HEAT concerts are the perfect escape this summer, with each gig showcasing a different genre including Alternative Rap, Khaleeji Pop and Hip Hop, Filipino, North African, Indie, and Mainstream Alternative. The announcement comes just days after Anghami announced the acquisition of Spotlight Live Events, a move that will see the region’s leading streaming platform further expand its footprint in the music and entertainment ecosystem while unlocking opportunities between the physical and digital worlds.

BEAT THE HEAT is the first series in a full calendar of live concerts and events from Anghami and Spotlight Live Events that will take place in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Paris, Cairo and Riyadh in the coming months. The series will kick off with the Egyptian band Cairokee and trap artist Afroto, who will headline Alternative Rap Night on Saturday 16th July. Fans of the mega band Cairokee will enjoy a live performance of their top hits such as Ya El Midan and Ehna El Shaab, followed by an epic set by Afroto including his 2021 single Msh Bel 7ozoz, which has crossed 11 million views on YouTube. The concerts will be sponsored by Rockstar Energy Drink, Xtra Vape, Lay's Maxx and Western Union, and media partners Channel 4 104.8 and Radio al Rabia 107.8. The full BEAT THE HEAT lineup includes:

Saturday 16th July – Alternative Rap Night: Cairokee and Afroto

Saturday 23th July – Khaleeji Night: Bader Al Shaibi, Ayed and Zena Emad

Saturday 30th July – North African Night: Hatim Ammor and Nordo

Saturday 6th August – Indie Night: Ahmed Kamel and Big Sam

Saturday 13th August – Filipino Night: Bamboo and Barbie Almalbis

Friday 26th August – Khaleeji Pop and Hip-Hop Night: Daffy

Saturday 27th August – Mainstream Alternative Night: Sharmoofers

Announced earlier this month, Anghami’s acquisition of Spotlight Live Events will provide a stage for artists to perform and reach their audiences offline, while Anghami's technology will bridge the gap between the offline and online worlds by providing access to exclusive concerts through its live video streaming capabilities and creating immersive experiences through AR and VR. The strategic acquisition will also enable Anghami to unlock opportunities between artists and brands, enriching music fans' experiences with exclusive access to private concerts, VIP lounges, meet & greets and backstage access, in addition to attending concerts either offline or streamed through their devices.

Want to BEAT THE HEAT? Get your tickets now at Platinumlist from the following link: https://dubai.platinumlist.net/event-tickets/84213/beat-the-heat. Download Anghami to listen to an extensive collection of Arabic and International content for free, including BEAT THE HEAT stars or go to www.anghami.com to learn more.

