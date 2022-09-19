Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Axis Communications will be participating in this year’s International Exhibition of National Security & Resilience (ISNR) in Abu Dhabi from 10 to 12 October. The global leader in the security and surveillance industry will be exhibiting end-to-end surveillance solutions, from safe city technology focused on government and law enforcement to the latest in Cybersecurity and video analytics.



ISNR is a unique networking platform that brings together regional government bodies and security solution providers from across the globe.

With four dedicated communities on national security, cybersecurity, policing and law enforcement, and critical infrastructure protection, ISNR aims to accelerate public-private collaboration for a safer and more connected world.



This year’s ISNR will be featuring numerous business networking events, a comprehensive conference programme, and various innovation initiatives to explore modern challenges, new technologies, and best practices in the security industry. It will also support public-private collaboration and raise awareness of the ever-growing security threats faced by governments and other organisations.



At the Axis stand, visitors will benefit from an in-depth look at the security and surveillance technologies being used in smart cities all over the world to improve public safety, urban mobility, and environmental monitoring. Learn how smart cities connect people, data, and devices to create a better place to live, and how Axis delivers scalable, innovative camera and IoT solutions to make cities smarter and safer. Axis will also be showcasing surveillance products and solutions that provide organisations with end-to-end security that’s tailored to specific needs. Cybersecurity is another focus of the exhibition, which will highlight crucial considerations when protecting data, devices, systems, or facilities. It’s also a chance for visitors to experience Axis products and find out why they’re so ground-breaking, including Axis camera station (ACS), ACS secure entry, multi-sensor camera, and Axis network audio.



Mohammed Hoteit, Regional Sales Manager for Eastern Gulf, added that “the world is accelerating into an increasingly connected, technology-driven future. The same is true in the world of security and surveillance: the latest technologies are helping us find safer and smarter ways to work and live.



And this future is very exciting for us because of our vision of innovating for a smarter, safer world. ISNR is a great opportunity for us to showcase our innovations and raise awareness of today’s important cybersecurity challenges and show how to solve them through technology. We are also looking forward to building lasting partnerships with those in the ISNR community, and to driving collaboration among other industry stakeholders.”



For more information about ISNR or the exhibition happening from 10 to 12 October in Abu Dhabi, visit isnrabudhabi.com.



In case you miss us at the exhibition please feel free to visit us at our Axis Experience Center (AEC) in Dubai by sending an email to AEC-Dubai@axis.com.



To find out more about our Axis Experience Center please click on the link: Dubai | Axis Communications.