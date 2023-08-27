Dubai – In celebration of Emirati Women’s Day, Audi, Al Nabooda Automobiles held an intimate event at their showroom to highlight the incredible accomplishments of the UAE’s trailblazing women. The occasion brought together several distinguished VIP guests and key influential figures from the Emirati community, all of whom came together to shine a light on the achievements of Emirati women.

The event was kickstarted by esteemed Emirati poet, Hamda Almheiri, whose powerful words highlighted the remarkable journey of Emirati women and their invaluable contributions to society. In line with this year’s Emirati Women’s Day theme – “We Collaborate for Tomorrow” – Almheiri’s poem touched on the importance of working together to collectively find innovative solutions to tomorrow’s challenges.

Moderated by well-known media personality, Azza Al Mughairy, attendees were also invited to tune into a fireside chat with visionary Emirati entrepreneur, AlAnoud Alhashmi, who shared personal anecdotes from her own journey. Inspiring attendees, Alhashmi recounted instances when she integrated innovation and entrepreneurship in her own life and underlined the importance of empowering the next generation of female entrepreneurs.

On this occasion, K Rajaram, CEO of Al Nabooda Automobiles, said: “We are thrilled to welcome these remarkable women to our showroom this Emirati Women's Day, each of whom has made a significant impact on society through their diverse achievements and unique accomplishments. These female trailblazers have inspired a push towards disruption, sustainability, and innovation – the same core values we at Audi, Al Nabooda strive to achieve.”

As attendees enjoyed a seated brunch, on display was the work of talented Emirati artist, Duha AlHallami, who conceived an exclusive design in honor of the occasion. The creation adorned the hood of a white Audi e-tron GT, forging a connection between the car's distinctive qualities symbolizing innovation and progress, and the event's underlying message of future advancement. Guests were also met with the captivating sounds of Emirati oud player, Shamsa Al Jasmi, and were welcomed to explore a variety of henna designs by established henna artist, Dr. Azra.

-Ends-

For more information, visit www.audi-dubai.com

Audi, Al Nabooda Automobiles

Rana Eyamie

Marketing Manager

E-mail: rana.eyamie@nabooda-auto.com

www.audi-mediacenter.com Red Havas

Rusol Al Hano

Communications Manager

E-mail:

rusol.alhano@redhavasme.com

About Audi Group

The Audi Group is one of the most successful manufacturers of automobiles and motorcycles in the premium and luxury segment. The brands Audi, Bentley, Lamborghini, and Ducati produce at 21 locations in 12 countries. In 2022, the Audi Group delivered 1.61 million Audi vehicles, 15,174 Bentley vehicles, 9,233 Lamborghini vehicles, and 61,562 Ducati motorcycles to customers. In the 2022 fiscal year, AUDI Group achieved a total revenue of €61.8 billion and an operating profit of €7.6 billion. With its attractive brands, new models, innovative mobility offerings and groundbreaking services, the group is systematically pursuing its path toward becoming a provider of sustainable, individual, premium mobility.

AUDI AG's commitment to the region was confirmed through the foundation of its fully owned subsidiary in 2005, Audi Middle East, which covers Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE. Find out more at news.audimiddleeast.com.

About Al Nabooda Automobiles:

Al Nabooda Automobiles is the official Audi importer in Dubai and the Northern Emirates. With its strong reputation, Al Nabooda Automobiles has become a trusted distributor for Audi, Porsche and Volkswagen vehicles in Dubai and the Northern Emirates. Offering the best-in-class customer service and a wide range of Audi models, Al Nabooda Automobiles also offers an array of services, including comprehensive after-sales support such as maintenance, repairs, and genuine Audi parts.

Operating across multiple cities in the United Arab Emirates, including Dubai, Sharjah and Fujairah, our dealership network covers the UAE, ensuring that the Audi experience is easily accessible to our valued customers.

For more information about our range of vehicles and current offers, please visit www.audi-dubai.com.