Cairo, Egypt: Marking entrepreneurial success, “Khaleeha Suessi” concluded its latest chapter with a closing event, highlighting the achievements of incubated start-ups and social entrepreneurs in Suez. Khaleeha Suessi, an innovative program sponsored by Arabian Cement Company (ACC) and delivered by Nahdet El Mahrousa (NM), has been a source of support for social entrepreneurs since 2015.

Over 8 years, Khaleeha Suessi made a tangible impact on the entrepreneurial landscape in Suez, supporting the growth of 70 start-ups, nurturing the potential of more than 200 social entrepreneurs, and providing over 300 hours of training and consultation sessions across 15 different sectors. The program's achievements served as evidence of the transformative power of social entrepreneurship in fostering positive change within local communities.

"Through our long-time partnership with Nahdet El Mahrousa, ACC has empowered aspiring entrepreneurs through our robust incubation program that not only supported innovation but served as a catalyst for positive socio-economic change,” said Sergio Alcantarilla, CEO, Arabian Cement Company. “By fostering creativity and collaboration, we are cultivating a community where ideas flourish, talent is nurtured, and local communities benefit from our ongoing efforts.”

As this phase concluded, ACC and NM were eager to announce the launch of a new program “Khaleeha wa Gadedha,” aimed at expanding its transformative impact across Egypt, extending well beyond the city of Suez.

About Khaleeha Suessi

Khaleeha Suessi’s focus on nurturing social enterprises in Suez yielded outstanding results, with support provided through two different stages:

Ideation Stage: Guiding entrepreneurs from concept to realization, this stage equipped entrepreneurs with entrepreneurial skills, social entrepreneurship knowledge, and an introduction to existing social and environmental opportunities in Suez.

Early-Stage: Targeting early-stage social enterprises, this stage offered access to customized financial and non-financial services, preparing them for the next level of development to grow their startup on a strong foundation.

The closing event marked not just the end of a successful chapter but the start of a new one, where the program's impact would extend beyond regional boundaries.

Expanding Social Impact - Khaleeha wa Gadedha

Building on the success of Khaleeha Suessi in Suez, Khaleeha wa Gadedha is designed to expand its social impact beyond Suez to encompass all of Egypt. The program introduces two innovative stages, distinct from the existing Ideation and Early-Stage phases, aimed at driving environmental sustainability and fostering green entrepreneurship.

Green Hackathons Stage: This stage is tailored to support entrepreneurs who are in the inception phase, predating the ideation stage. By doing so, it aims to tap into fresh, innovative ideas that address urgent environmental challenges. This collaborative platform unites individuals from diverse backgrounds to brainstorm and create inventive solutions with real social and environmental impact. It serves as a call to action, empowering participants to become catalysts for positive transformation within their communities.

Acceleration Program Stage: This is a structured and intensive program designed to assist startups in purposeful and sustainable growth. This specific stage targets startups concentrating on innovative and sustainable solutions for environmental challenges, particularly those related to the cement industry. The primary goal of the acceleration stage is to furnish the necessary support, resources, and guidance, enabling these startups to overcome challenges and expedite their growth.

These new phases align with the program's overarching objective to foster social entrepreneurship and drive positive change on a national scale. Through Khaleeha wa Gadedha, ACC and NM reaffirm their commitment to support social entrepreneurs, expand social impact, continue fostering sustainable solutions, and actively contribute to the socio-economic development of communities throughout Egypt.

About Arabian Cement Company:

Established in 1997, Arabian Cement Company (ACC) was a key player in the Egyptian cement industry. The company was committed to corporate social responsibility and supporting initiatives that contributed to the development of local communities.

About Nahdet El Mahrousa:

Nahdet El Mahrousa (NM) was an Egyptian not-for-profit, non-governmental organization (NPO/NGO) that built the capacities of organizations to improve and expand their social impact. It did so through a) an incubator program that supported social enterprises from the idea stages all the way to the growth and scale-up phases, b) a capacity-building program for NGOs and other civil society organizations, and c) an entrepreneurs’ hub that offered business support services, co-working facilities, and a range of other services like trainings, workshops, events, and networking opportunities.

For additional information, visit https://nahdetelmahrousa.org/

For further information, please contact:

Engy Emad

Media Relations Director

​​​​​​TRACCS Egypt

Email: engy.emad@traccs.net