Dubai: Arabian Automobiles (AAC), the flagship company of the AW Rostamani Group and the exclusive dealer for Nissan, INFINITI, and Renault in Dubai, Sharjah, and the Northern Emirates, celebrated Emirati Women’s Day on the 28th of August at the Nissan showroom in Deira. As a steadfast advocate of progress and empowerment, the company organized the ‘Her Story’ event to honor and celebrate the remarkable contributions of the Emirati women at the company, who have made impactful strides towards shaping a brighter future for the UAE.

Emirati Women’s Day holds a significant place in the country’s strategic vision, recognizing and nurturing the pivotal role of women in the nation’s growth. This year’s theme, We Collaborate for Tomorrow, resonates deeply with the UAE’s commitment to sustainability, with 2023 being the Year of Sustainability, and underscores the nation’s dedication to finding visionary answers to pressing energy, sustainability, and climate change challenges

The recognition ceremony hosted a distinguished Emirati woman, H.E Dr. Maryam Mohd Fatma Matar, who serves as a beacon of empowerment. Her Excellency is a leading healthcare influencer who pioneered the study of genes and advocates public education and awareness of genetic disorders across the Middle East. A true game changer in the field of genetic research and biotechnology in the Arab world, she is single-handedly responsible for putting the UAE on the global map of genetic research and innovation.

Arabian Automobiles believes in acknowledging the transformative power of individuals who have inspired change, empowered communities, and created lasting impacts. These pioneers excel in their careers, exemplify extraordinary leadership, overcome obstacles with resilience, and contribute significantly to the betterment of society.

The ‘Her Story’ event stood as a robust platform for dialogue, inspiration, and empowerment. Arabian Automobiles firmly joined hands with the UAE to resoundingly echo unity and the power of transformation.

Arabian Automobiles Company (AAC) is the flagship company of AW Rostamani Group and exclusive distributor for Nissan, INFINITI and Renault vehicles in Dubai and the Northern Emirates.

