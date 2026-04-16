MUSCAT - AeroVecto Aviation Services has signed a letter of intent with Australia-based Skyportz to introduce and test AeroBerm vertipad technology in Oman, as part of early efforts to assess advanced air mobility (AAM) infrastructure in Oman. The move targets one of the sector’s core challenges — managing airflow generated by electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft — while exploring cost-efficient deployment models.

In an interview with the Observer, Fahad al Riyami, CEO of AeroVecto, said the evaluation will prioritise real-world operational performance under Oman’s environmental conditions.

AeroBerm, a patented vertipad system developed by Skyportz, is designed to control downwash and outwash, reducing turbulence impact on people, equipment and surrounding assets. This enables safer operations and expands the range of potential sites, including rooftops, logistics hubs and industrial zones where conventional helipad designs may be impractical.

Al Riyami said the testing phase will focus on generating localised, data-driven insights. “The plan is to focus on safety and operational performance indicators that matter for real-world AAM operations in Oman. This includes understanding how downwash and outwash behave under local wind patterns in both coastal and desert environments, how the vertipad structure performs under high temperatures and how effectively the technology manages dust and debris during take-off and landing”, he explained. “We will also assess whether controlled turbulence enables safe operations in more confined sites, as well as the durability and maintenance profile of the system when exposed to Oman’s heat, sand and humidity over time”.

He added that the objective is to support regulators and planners with credible local data. “The goal is to understand how the technology behaves in Oman’s environment so that regulators have reliable, localised inputs when evaluating AAM infrastructure options”, he said.

From a commercial perspective, AeroBerm could strengthen the business case for early-stage AAM deployment. By reducing the turbulence footprint, the system allows for smaller, more flexible landing sites, lowering land acquisition and preparation costs in high-value urban areas. “It opens up practical site options across rooftops, logistics hubs, industrial zones and even tourist destinations without compromising safety”, Al Riyami noted.

He added that improved airflow control could also reduce operational risks. “The enhanced safety margin can potentially lower insurance costs, while the modular design allows infrastructure to scale gradually instead of requiring large upfront investment”, he said. “While major multi-pad vertiports will be needed as the ecosystem matures, reducing initial cost and complexity is the more practical approach at this stage”.

The partnership will involve technical exchange, site assessments and controlled testing, with findings expected to inform how AAM infrastructure can be adapted to Oman’s climate and urban landscape. Skyportz said ongoing research indicates measurable gains in airflow management and noise reduction, both critical for urban integration.

On timelines, Al Riyami stressed that deployment will follow regulatory readiness. “At this stage, our focus is on preparing the technology so it can be evaluated once the national AAM regulatory framework is in place”, he said. “We are not pre-empting timelines or locations, as these depend on government policy and ecosystem readiness”.

He added that while early discussions with stakeholders have taken place, no pilot sites have been formally designated. “Our partnership with Skyportz ensures that when Oman is ready to begin structured assessments, AeroBerm will be available as a credible option for testing”, he said.

The initiative positions Oman within a growing cohort of markets assessing AAM infrastructure, with an emphasis on safety validation, cost efficiency and alignment with future regulatory frameworks.

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