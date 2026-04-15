Dubai, UAE - Mawarid Finance will host the third edition of the Mawarid FinTech Summit on 23 April 2026 at the Grand Hyatt Dubai Conference & Exhibition Centre, taking place from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM. Bringing together key stakeholders from across financial services, regulation and digital innovation, the summit is set to reflect the next phase of growth in the UAE’s rapidly evolving fintech landscape.

Building on its previous editions, the summit has evolved into a platform that prioritises action over conversation. This year’s programme places a strong emphasis on collaboration, commercial outcomes and scalable innovation, aligning with the UAE’s broader ambition to position itself as a global leader in financial technology and digital transformation.

The event is expected to attract between 800 and 1,000 senior decision-makers, alongside representatives from more than 500 organisations. From fintech founders and banks to investors and policymakers, the gathering is designed to foster meaningful connections and unlock new opportunities within the ecosystem.

A key highlight of the summit will be the expanded exhibition floor, featuring up to 40 exhibitors and strong sponsor participation. The programme will also introduce a dedicated Innovation & FinTech Lab, offering an interactive look at emerging technologies and next-generation financial solutions. In addition, structured B2B matchmaking sessions will support targeted networking, while a closed-door VIP roundtable will convene regulators and industry leaders to discuss the future of financial infrastructure, compliance, digital inclusion and embedded finance.

Commenting on the upcoming edition, Rashid Al Qubaisi, Chief Executive Officer of Mawarid Finance, said the summit continues to reflect the region’s growing appetite for meaningful innovation and practical collaboration, with a clear focus on translating ideas into partnerships, products and measurable progress. As the UAE strengthens its position as a global centre for fintech innovation, the Mawarid FinTech Summit is expected to once again play a pivotal role in shaping a more connected, forward-thinking and future-ready financial ecosystem.

Event Details

Event: Mawarid FinTech Summit – 3rd Edition

Date: 23 April 2026

Time: 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM

Location: Grand Hyatt Dubai Conference & Exhibition Centre