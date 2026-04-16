AL BURAIMI - Wheat harvesting has commenced across Al Buraimi Governorate for the current agricultural season, supported by ongoing field monitoring to ensure smooth and efficient operations.

According to official data, the total cultivated area reached around 169 acres, with output projected to exceed 220 tonnes by the end of the season. The figures point to a notable improvement in local productivity, underpinned by enhanced farming practices and input support.

Dr Ahmed bin Saif al Amri, Director General of Agricultural Wealth and Water Resources in Al Buraimi Governorate, said the Directorate had distributed more than 5,500 kilogrammes of high-quality wheat seeds to farmers and investors. The initiative forms part of broader efforts to expand the cultivation of Omani and improved wheat varieties known for higher yields and resilience to local climatic conditions.

He added that the Directorate continues to provide technical and logistical assistance throughout the growing cycle, including advisory services and field supervision. These measures aim to optimise production efficiency while encouraging greater adoption of modern agricultural techniques.

Al Amri underscored that expanding wheat cultivation remains a strategic priority, contributing to the Sultanate of Oman’s wider food security objectives. At the governorate level, increased output is expected to strengthen local supply chains and reduce reliance on imports.

On the marketing front, he noted that harvested wheat is being channelled into local markets, alongside established cooperation with Oman Flour Mills Company. The partnership supports the purchase and absorption of farmers’ produce, helping to sustain the crop’s commercial viability and providing a stable outlet for growers.

The current season’s performance reflects coordinated efforts between authorities and farmers to boost domestic wheat production, positioning Al Buraimi as an emerging contributor to national agricultural output.

2026 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).