New event builds on the global expertise and combined networks of two of the world’s leading exhibition organisers

Event positioned to become the gateway for international dentistry manufacturers and innovators to access the Middle East’s fastest-growing dental market

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Koelnmesse and dmg events, two of the world’s most established organisers of international trade exhibitions, announce the launch of the International Dentistry Exhibition and Meeting Saudi Arabia (IDEM Saudi Arabia). The event will take place from 27–29 September 2026 at RICEC in Riyadh. The launch is driven by strong growth across the dental industry in Saudi Arabia and the wider region as rising demand is propelled by accelerating innovation in cosmetic and implant dentistry, a rapidly expanding network of private clinics, expanding patient volumes and accelerated adoption of digital workflows.

According to IMARC Group, a leading global market research organisation, Saudi Arabia’s dental devices market is projected to reach US$ 286.6 million by 2033, while the consumables segment is forecast to grow to US$ 465.5 million. This growth reflects a market undergoing significant modernisation, with clinics adopting advanced technologies from intraoral scanners to 3D printing, creating strong demand for high-performance materials, systems, and components.

Despite rapid growth, Saudi Arabia has lacked a dedicated, large-scale international platform aligned with the Kingdom’s healthcare transformation driven by Vision 2030, the national reform programme aimed at diversifying the economy and modernising public services. IDEM Saudi Arabia fills this critical gap by creating a dedicated showcase for global innovation and commercial exchange, designed specifically for the Saudi market.

IDEM Saudi Arabia has been developed through a strategic partnership between Koelnmesse and dmg events. Together, the two organisations deliver nearly two hundred events globally and bring decades of experience across medical technology, healthcare, and specialised industry exhibitions. The event draws on Koelnmesse’s extensive experience and expertise in delivering leading international dental exhibitions such as IDEM Singapore or IDEC, Indonesia Dental Exhibition and Conference combined with dmg events’ strong regional presence and its ability to develop high-impact, internationally recognised exhibitions that shape industries, support commercial growth, and unlock new global opportunities.

IDEM Saudi Arabia will showcase dentistry solutions from international manufacturers, regional distributors and Saudi suppliers, reflecting the innovation and technical excellence shaping the global dentistry industry. It will feature scientific and applied learning programmes, including continuing professional development pathways, workshops and case-based sessions focused on digital dentistry and aesthetic procedures.

Business and procurement forums will provide insights into purchasing, hospital tendering and clinic expansion trends, while an innovation zone will highlight advances in artificial intelligence diagnostics, three-dimensional printing, biomaterials and next-generation clinical workflows. Buyers’ and networking programmes will facilitate structured B2B meetings, connecting procurement leaders from across Saudi Arabia and the Gulf with global suppliers.

Gerald Böse, Chief Executive Officer, Koelnmesse, said:“Saudi Arabia’s rapid development as a regional hub for specialised industries underlines its growing importance in the global exhibition landscape. With IDEM Saudi Arabia, Koelnmesse is bringing one of its internationally recognised dentistry brands to the Kingdom and establishing a strong, long-term foothold in one of the world’s most dynamic growth regions. Together with dmg events, we are combining complementary networks and expertise to create a platform that strengthens market access, fosters high-level exchange and supports Vision 2030 through sustainable commercial and professional progress.”

Geoff Dickinson, CEO, dmg events, said:“Saudi Arabia is building a next-generation healthcare economy, and dentistry is one of its fastest evolving areas, driven by aesthetics, implantology, advanced technologies and a rapidly expanding private sector. IDEM Saudi Arabia will provide a clear focal point for the market to evaluate innovation, validate best practice and build partnerships that support adoption and deliver measurable outcomes. Together with Koelnmesse, we are creating a high-trust environment for business, bringing global innovators into direct conversation with those shaping procurement, clinical pathways and investment across the Kingdom.”

About Koelnmesse and IDEM

Koelnmesse is one of the world’s leading trade fair organisers, with more than 100 years of experience in creating international platforms for business and industry exchange. Headquartered in Cologne, Germany, Koelnmesse organises trade fairs in key markets worldwide and continuously expands its global presence through strategic partnerships and targeted activities in high-growth regions, with a particular strategic focus on the GCC region. Particularly in Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, Koelnmesse has significantly expanded its presence in recent years, successfully launching and growing trade fairs and continuing to strengthen its activities across the region.

IDEM Saudi Arabia is a professional B2B trade fair for the international dental industry, organised by Koelnmesse and dmg events. Held in Saudi Arabia, the exhibition provides a dedicated marketplace for dental professionals and companies from the Kingdom and the wider GCC region. Closely linked to IDEM Singapore, the established dental trade fair in the Asia-Pacific region, IDEM Saudi Arabia contributes to the international reach of the IDEM format and connects key global dental markets.

About dmg events

Since 1989, dmg events creates connections that enable growth by bringing together global industries, governments and innovators to drive collaboration, unlock commercial opportunity and advance meaningful progress across the world’s most important markets. Through high-impact events and strategic partnerships, dmg events supports businesses and communities to navigate change, accelerate innovation and build sustainable success.

Operating from 13 offices worldwide, dmg events delivers more than 100 industry events annually, enabling business growth across a range of key markets, including energy, healthcare, construction and infrastructure. Across four continents, its portfolio of international exhibitions and conferences brings together policymakers, industry leaders, investors and innovators to engage on the priorities shaping the future of global industries and markets. dmg events is committed to supporting a sustainable and resilient future by enabling cross-industry collaboration and addressing some of the world’s most pressing challenges.

For more information, visit www.dmgevents.com

For further information contact, Celine Fenet, celinefenet@dmgevents.com