Aqaba, Jordan – Aqaba Container Terminal (ACT), the preferred gateway for the Levant region and beyond, and the Aqaba Development Corporation (ADC), the investment arm of ASEZA, have partnered to co-host the 21st Transport Middle East 2025 Exhibition and Conference, the region’s leading annual event for the ports, logistics, and transportation industry.

Hosted by ADC and ACT, with support from the Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority (ASEZA) and in collaboration with APM Terminals, the event will take place from April 15 to 17, 2025 at the Hyatt Regency Aqaba Ayla Resort, the event will commence with an exclusive port tour offering delegates firsthand insight into Aqaba’s advanced logistics infrastructure and its role as a critical node in global trade As a key hub connecting Asia, Europe, and Africa via the Red Sea, Aqaba is crucial to international supply chains. Its strategic position is becoming even more significant as global trade routes adapt to economic shifts, geopolitical developments, and sustainability efforts.

With over 300 senior industry leaders from Europe, the Middle East, and Africa in attendance, the conference will serve as a key platform for exploring the latest trends shaping global trade and logistics. The two-day agenda will feature 35 international speakers, including: H.E. Hussein Safadi, CEO of ADC; Harald Nijhof, CEO of ACT; Angshuman Mitra Mustafi, COO of ACT; Jonathan Goldner, Regional CEO of APM Terminals; and Sahar Rashidbeigi, Head of Decarbonization at APM Terminals.

Key discussions will center on latest industry trends, future innovation, supply chain resilience, decarbonization efforts, and addressing the skills needed to meet future demands. Panel discussions will include "Envisioning Future Innovation and Trends" and "The Path Towards Carbon Neutrality." With many other sessions also exploring key industry developments

Alongside the conference, an exhibition featuring 50 leading companies will showcase the latest advancements in logistics and maritime technology.

Highlighting the significance of this milestone in Jordan’s journey to strengthen its position as a regional logistics and maritime hub, His Excellency Hussein Safadi, CEO of ADC, said, “Aqaba is rapidly evolving into a world-class center for logistics and maritime trade. As the gateway to the Levant and beyond, its strategic location along the Red Sea places it at the heart of one of the world’s busiest trade corridors. Hosting Transport Middle East 2025 underscores this progress, attracting investment and fostering collaboration among global industry leaders.”

Harald Nijhof shed light on the event’s role in solidifying Aqaba’s position in the regional supply chain: “Aqaba’s strategic location continues to elevate its role as a logistics hub. This event provides an unparalleled platform for industry stakeholders to exchange insights, strengthen partnerships, and explore the future of trade and transportation.”

Nijhof further highlighted the event’s focus on operational excellence and sustainability, stating that “ACT remains committed to innovation and efficiency in port operations. Transport Middle East 2025 offers a vital forum to discuss industry challenges and opportunities while reinforcing our focus on sustainable growth.”

Transport Middle East 2025 underscores Jordan’s expanding role in global trade and serves as a key forum for decision-makers to address industry developments, regulatory changes, and investment opportunities. Industry professionals, business leaders, and media representatives are encouraged to attend.

Registration is now open. For more information, to register, or to book an exhibition space, please visit www.transportevents.com.