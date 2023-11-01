Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: The countdown to the landmark 1st Regional Great Audit Minds (GAM) Conference 2023 is on. This premier event, unprecedented outside the USA, is highlighting its transformative agenda for the internal auditing sphere. Patronized by the Supreme Audit Institution and orchestrated by the UAE Internal Auditors Association (IAA).

Partners such as Beeah, EY, KPMG Lower Gulf, Protiviti, PwC Middle East, Etihad Airways, and Abu Dhabi Media are collaboratively shaping a new era in auditing.

"We're not just hosting a conference; we're crafting the future of auditing," expressed Mr. Abdulqader Ali, chairman of the IAA UAE. "The solidarity from our partners and sponsors underscores the event's significance. It's heartening to witness such strong support as we approach the conference date."

“We are pleased to announce the sponsoring of the 1st Regional GAM Conference. We affirm the Authority’s keenness to participate in promoting knowledge, cooperation and innovation to shape the future of audit profession, as this conference represents a significant platform for industry leaders to come together, share insights on the latest trends in digital solutions, sustainability practices, risk management and anti-fraud." — Abdulrahman Al Hareb, Director General of the Financial Audit Authority (FAA)

"Abu Dhabi, at the heart of global dialogue, opens its arms to innovation. The GAM 2023 Conference solidifies our city's stance as a powerhouse of intellectual exchange and cultural enlightenment," stated the CEO of the Abu Dhabi Department of Culture & Tourism, reflecting on the emirate's pivotal role in hosting this landmark event.

Andrew Fisher, Chief Audit and Risk Officer, Etihad Airways, said: “We’re proud to bring the Great Audit Minds conference to Abu Dhabi this year, and to host the first edition taking place outside of the US. Abu Dhabi is a fantastic location for world class conferences and we wish all the delegates an enjoyable visit. Etihad’s support of this global meeting underscores the importance and value we place in effective governance, and uniting with our peers from around the world on this fundamental topic is invaluable.”

GAM's sponsors include the Financial Audit Authority in Dubai (FAA) as the Diamond Sponsor, Wolters Kluwer as the Platinum Sponsor, BEINEX as the Silver Sponsor, and ACFE & UHY-ae participating as exhibitors.

