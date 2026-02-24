Alizz Islamic Bank recently hosted the Climate Finance Capacity Building Workshop for Omani Banks at its head office. The high-level workshop was organised by the International Finance Corporation (IFC), a member of the World Bank Group, alongside Oman Banking Association.

The event brought together Chief Executive Officers of banks operating in the Sultanate of Oman, reflecting a unified commitment by the banking sector to advancing sustainable finance and supporting the nation’s transition toward a low-carbon economy.

The workshop addressed key themes including global climate finance trends, priority sectors relevant to Oman, climate-related risk management and international best practices. Led by IFC Climate Finance experts, the sessions provided practical insights and case studies to support banks in strengthening their climate-aligned portfolios and integrating sustainability into their core strategies.

Hosting this landmark event reflects Alizz Islamic Bank’s steadfast commitment to Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) principles. As a forward-looking Islamic financial institution, the Bank has consistently aligned its strategy with sustainable development priorities and national objectives, including Oman’s Net Zero 2050 ambitions and the Ministry of Finance’s Sustainable Finance Framework.

Commenting on the occasion, Mr. Ali Al Mani, Chief Executive Officer of Alizz Islamic Bank said: “Climate finance is no longer a niche segment it is a strategic imperative. At Alizz Islamic Bank, ESG is embedded in our values and business model. By hosting this workshop and convening all banking CEOs under one roof, we reaffirm our commitment to leading responsible finance, fostering collaboration and enabling sustainable economic growth in Oman.”

Alizz Islamic Bank continues to champion initiatives that promote sustainable investment, green financing solutions and responsible banking practices. Through strategic partnerships and knowledge-sharing platforms such as this workshop, the Bank aims to play a pivotal role in supporting projects that generate long-term environmental and social impact while delivering sustainable returns.