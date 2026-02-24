Jeddah, Saudi Arabia: Al Awsat Expo proudly announces the return of Jeddah Fintech Week, Saudi Arabia’s leading financial markets education platform, on September 5–6, 2026, at the Ritz-Carlton Jeddah. Held under the patronage of His Royal Highness Prince Dr. Saif Al Islam Bin Saud Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, this edition offers a world-class learning experience with top financial experts, reflecting strong demand from the regional and international financial community.

With increased interest in trusted, practical financial markets education, Jeddah Fintech Week 2026 has already attracted strong, early interest from financial institutions, industry leaders, and the financial markets community in Saudi Arabia, months before its official announcement. Reflecting this momentum, organisers expect over 7,000 visitors, effectively doubling the attendance records set in previous years.

The event serves as a strategic platform for international and regional financial institutions seeking to strengthen their presence and increase their market share in Saudi Arabia, through direct engagement with the Kingdom’s largest financial markets community, fostering trust and establishing long-term positioning.

"Awareness and education in the financial markets are at the core of Jeddah Fintech Week,” said His Royal Highness Prince Dr. Saif Al Islam Bin Saud Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud. “The 2026 edition will be bigger and better than ever, empowering individuals with the knowledge and insight needed to achieve true financial independence. The event aims to foster a stronger, more confident financial community across the Kingdom".

With the official opening of sponsorships for this year’s event, participating companies and financial institutions will follow in the footsteps of previous sponsors, which included a distinguished lineup of leading global and regional firms such as FxPro, ATFX, XM, Equiti, Vantage, OneRoyal, Axi, Ingot, Daman Markets, Valetax, and GivTrade, alongside the return of Your Mind Media as the event’s official media partner this year.

Jeddah Fintech Week 2026 will feature a hands-on agenda designed to deliver actionable learning across all major areas of the financial markets. Attendees can expect over 40 expert-led educational workshops, as well as insights from 40+ local and international financial experts through panel discussions, in-booth mini classes, and practical demonstrations. Content will cover an extensive range of topics, from technical and fundamental analysis, advanced charting and risk management to AI-powered tools, alongside sessions focused on market psychology and disciplined strategy execution.

Given the high early demand, organisations looking to engage Saudi Arabia’s most active financial markets community are encouraged to secure their participation early. For sponsorship enquiries, exhibitor opportunities, and participant registration, visit www.jeddahfintechweek.com.

About Jeddah Fintech Week

Jeddah Fintech Week is the largest educational event in the financial markets, bringing together under one roof a distinguished group of leading financial experts from more than 20 countries. The event will host over 40 specialized educational workshops covering the latest investment strategies, innovations in financial technology, and best practices in risk management. More than 40 local and international experts will also take part, sharing deep insights and practical expertise, making this event a premier platform for knowledge exchange, skill development, and fostering growth opportunities in the financial markets sector.

www.jeddahfintechweek.com

