Abu Dhabi: Alef Education, a UAE-based global leader in education technology, has reported significant progress in its pursuit of reshaping the education landscape through a series of impactful initiatives that ensure learners and educators are equipped with the tools to succeed in today’s Information Age. From organising teacher seminars to delivering impressive improvements in student performance through AI-driven solutions to unveiling exciting product updates, Alef Education is committed to empowering the education community.

Guided by the visionary leaders of the UAE and their dedication to a knowledge-based economy, Alef Education has been improving learning outcomes on a large scale through advanced AI and digital tools since 2018. One such innovation is the Alef AI Tutor—Ask Dhabi. Recent data reveals a 54% increase in student usage and increased engagement per session. A quasi-experimental study also found that students using the Alef AI Tutor achieved notable improvements, with a 22% growth in performance, underscoring its effectiveness in fostering academic growth.

Launching the new academic year, the company organised the 3rd edition of the ‘Alef Education Seminar—Teaching for Tomorrow,’ delivering professional development seminars to educators in Abu Dhabi and Dubai. The seminars brought together more than 200 teachers, offering them comprehensive training and workshops to improve their skills in integrating technology into their classrooms.

Highlights of the event included a workshop entitled ‘The Equation of Expression: Merging Literacy and Mathematics,’ which focussed on integrating literacy principles into mathematics instruction through subject-specific pedagogy. A workshop entitled ‘Cultivating Emotional Intelligence in the Classroom’ focused on enhancing teachers’ understanding of emotional intelligence and its five critical components. Through engaging activities and practical examples, educators learnt how to recognise and nurture these aspects of emotional intelligence in their students, creating an environment that supports their social and emotional development. In addition, Alef Education also launched 50 new worksheets and 17 new ebooks to its Abjadiyat platform, emphasising its commitment to continuously improving educational resources.

Geoffrey Alphonso, CEO of Alef Education, said, “Our commitment to improving learning outcomes not only involves offering innovative solutions but also providing ongoing support and professional development for teachers. We understand that educators are essential in integrating technology into the classroom effectively. The seminars in Abu Dhabi and Dubai were designed to empower teachers with the skills needed to utilise technology effectively, creating a rich and engaging environment for students.”

Alongside this, a survey conducted by New Century Education (NCE), a progressive school operator based in Abu Dhabi, revealed high satisfaction levels among students and teachers using the Alef Platform during the 2023-24 academic year. Students rated the platform an average of 4.50 out of 5, while teachers rated it 4.14 out of 5, underscoring the positive reception and impact of the platform on teaching and learning. NCE schools also reported an average of 95.73% monthly active users of the Alef Platform during the last academic year, with 4,898 students onboarded. Teachers from NCE expressed satisfaction that real-time data from the Alef Platform on student activities and performance allows for immediate feedback and support. The features help them address issues as they arise and celebrate successes immediately, leading to a more responsive and dynamic learning environment.

Alef Education has continued to expand its presence in the UAE education sector, adding nearly 59,000 new private school students in the 2024-25 academic year. These achievements reflect the company’s commitment to reshape the education landscape in the UAE through AI-powered, personalised learning solutions.

About Alef Education

Founded in 2016, Alef Education (ALEFEDT) is an award-winning AI-powered learning solutions provider that is redefining the educational experience for K-12 students and is listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX). The Company has established a strong presence in the education technology sector, operating in approximately 7,000 schools across the UAE, the US, Indonesia and Morocco. Its flagship AI-integrated Alef Platform offers personalised learning experiences to more than 1.1 million registered students, enabling them to work at their own pace and reach their full potential anytime, anywhere. With a 100% penetration rate in Cycle 2 (Grades 5-8) and Cycle 3 (Grades 9-12), Alef Education has a proven track record of improving student engagement and achievement, with test scores in Indonesia increasing by 8.5% in Arabic and maths.

The award-winning Alef Platform provides AI-powered learning and teaching solutions that use real-time data to drive improvements across the education system. Alef Pathways is a student-centred, self-paced supplemental math program. Abjadiyat is an Arabic language learning platform that provides engaging and interactive content from kindergarten to Grade 4. Arabits is a complete Arabic learning system for non-native speakers that helps students of all ages learn, practice, and improve their Arabic language skills using AI.

Alongside supporting students throughout their educational journey, Alef Education supports 50,000 educators with tools that enrich instruction and enable high-impact interventions to improve student learning outcomes. Alef Education promotes engagement, achievement and equity in learning, preparing students for success in an ever-evolving world.

