Sharjah: Diving into a celebration of heritage, competition, and the exquisite charm of dates, the 7th edition of "Al Dhaid Date Festival" continues to captivate participants and visitors alike. Organized by the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), the event is hosted at Expo Al Dhaid, offering an enticing platform to showcase the richness of palm cultivation until July 30.

Drawing significant attention, the festival has not only become a hotspot for the public but has also attracted various official delegations and representatives from government institutions, who have shown great interest in the event's vast array of activities.

During the event, HE Jamal Mohammed bin Huwaiden, member of the Board of Directors of SCCI, along with HE Mohammad Ahmed Amin Al Awadi, Director-General of the Sharjah Chamber, Mohammed Musabah Al Tunaiji, General Coordinator of the festival, and members of the Organising Committee, received a delegation from the Qassim Dates Festival Committee in Saudi Arabia.

The delegation, led by Bandar bin Saleh bin Suleiman Al Hadiya, Office Manager, Ministry of Environment, Water, and Agriculture in Buraidah and Vice Executive Director of the Dates Festival, was briefed on the best local dates and date varieties showcased by the participants. They were also introduced to the participation requirements for competitions, the mechanisms of sorting and evaluation, and had the honour of crowning the winners of the second day's competitions.

"Al Dhaid Date Festival has indeed succeeded in securing a commanding position among the list of festivals that celebrate the heritage of palm cultivation at both state and regional levels. This success is evident in the keen interest of official delegations to visit the event and understand its unique approach to promoting and developing the palm cultivation and date production sectors. The festival supports palm owners and farmers, motivating them to expand and enhance their production. Preliminary results from the festival highlight the success indicators and confirm the festival's ability to achieve its strategic goals," HE Al Awadi said.

Al Dhaid Date Festival continues into its seventh season with more exciting competitions. The event on Sunday will feature the Elite General and Al Dhaid Fort Elite competitions, which are expected to showcase intense competition among hundreds of palm owners and farmers.

