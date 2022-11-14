Al Ain Book Festival promotes the work of Emirati and Arab authors and artists with live music, art shows, cultural performances and children’s activities

Abu Dhabi, UAE: Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Ain Region, Al Ain Book Festival 2022 was launched today , which for the first time ever takes place across five cultural sites across the city.

The annual event, previously organised as a Book Fair, has been reinvigorated by the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre (ALC) with a dynamic free-of-charge events programme celebrating the work of Emirati and Arab writers and creatives, past and present.

A spectacular pre-opening concert took place at Al Jahili Fort on Saturday 12 November with performances by renowned Arab singers. Throughout the week, the Al Ain Square at the Hazza bin Zayed Stadium will be the hub of the Festival, hosting live music, performances, art shows and children’s activities.

The key Festival sites include Hazza bin Zayed Stadium, Zayed Central Library, Qasr Al Muwaiji, Bait Mohammed Bin Khalifa, and the UAE University. Al Jimi Mall, Al Ain Mall and Bawadi Mall will also host ‘Book Closet’ events.

The Festival is organised by the ALC, part of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), as part of its mission to preserve and promote the Arabic language and Emirati culture, with a renewed focus on Al Ain as a cultural and creative hub for the region.

Throughout the week, highlight events include ‘Sung Poetry’, a beautifully curated series of daily poetry evenings at the Qasr Al Muwaiji (Muwaiji Palace); live music from around the world, theatrical performances, and a children’s programme including arts and crafts workshops, storytelling and competitions, all hosted in Al Ain Square at the Hazza bin Zayed Stadium. There will also be inspiring Arabic-language cultural seminars on topics such as ‘Female role models’ at Bait Mohammed Bin Khalifa.

His Excellency Dr. Ali Bin Tamim, Chairman of the ALC, said: “The Al Ain Book Festival is a vital platform to celebrate the work of Emirati writers, intellectuals and innovators, and through this annual event the ALC seeks to nurture a culture of reading that is inherent to Emirati heritage and values. The reinvigorated Festival programme is also an opportunity to promote a strong sense of community in young Emiratis and inspire the values of culture and creativity that are integral to the UAE. The Festival aims to offer something for everyone and highlights Abu Dhabi’s leading position in producing major cultural events at the highest regional and international standards.”

Under the slogan ‘All Eyes on Al Ain’, the 13th edition of the event will shine a new light on Al Ain’s rich cultural heritage. Home to the UAE’s first UNESCO World Heritage Sites, Al Ain is not only the birthplace of the UAE’s Founding Father, Sheikh Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan, but also of renowned poets who helped to keep Nabati poetry alive – an ancient and increasingly popular form of Arabic poetry. The Festival celebrates their work while also reviving legendary characters from Arabic folktales for a new generation through interactive installations.

Through a transformed programme spanning literature, performance, music, film and sport, AABF invites visitors of all ages and interests to rediscover the joys of reading.

Key events include:

Pre-Opening Concert, Al-Jahili Fort - 12 November

Three internationally acclaimed singers in the Arab world performed at a special concert to kick-off the Al Ain Book Festival 2022 celebrations on Saturday in star-studded style. The singers included Emirati artist Hamad Al-Amri, Saudi rising star Arwa, and Lebanese singer Abeer Nehma, reflecting the cultural diversity of the Arabic event.

Sung Poetry, Qasr Al Muwaiji - Every evening

The majestic Qasr Al Muwaiji located in central Al Ain will present a series of daily Arabic-language poetry evenings celebrating eleven renowned poets from the city who transformed Nabati poems into songs. The public can learn about each of the poets and hear beautiful recitals by leading creatives and scholars from across the UAE, as well as renditions by well-known Arab singers.

Main Stage Programme, Al Ain Square, Hazza bin Zayed Stadium - Daily

The main stage at the Festival’s hub, in Al Ain Square at Hazza Bin Zayed Stadium, hosts diverse performances around the clock, including live music, traditional folklore shows, puppet theatre, theatrical performances, scientific shows, meet-and-greet sessions with talented children and book signings with acclaimed authors.

As well as activities for all the family, visitors will discover the all-important showcase of publishers from across the Arab world at the Stadium.

Mobile Entertainment Shows, Al Ain Square, Hazza Bin Zayed Stadium - Daily

Experience the cultures of different peoples through live musical performances by the likes of Emirati and Omani folk bands, African drummers, Egyptian Tannoura dancers and more.

Sculpture Corner, Al Ain Square, Hazza Bin Zayed Stadium - Every evening

Professional sculptors will showcase their work, offering budding artists the chance to ask them questions and learn about their experiences. Look out for the internationally acclaimed Lebanese artist Bassam Kyrillos, among the Arab artists exhibiting. The corner also includes free drawing workshops for children aged 8-12 years.

Children’s Corner, Al Ain Square, Hazza bin Zayed Stadium - Daily

A wonderful range of activities combining learning and fun will inspire children to create and innovate, from storytelling to scientific and artistic workshops, music sessions to challenges and competitions.

Cultural Tech Activities, Al Ain Square, Hazza bin Zayed Stadium - Daily

A programme for children and teens integrates culture and technology, offering unique experience in the worlds of metaverse. Enjoy reading stories, playing with robots, and an AI ​​workshop.

Literary and Cultural Seminars, UAE University (Morning) and Bait Mohammed bin Khalifa (Evening)

For Arabic speakers, a compelling programme of seminars and workshops will take place each morning at the United Arab Emirates University and every evening at Bait Mohammed bin Khalifa featuring authors and artists as well as cultural and civic leaders.

At the University, panel discussions focus on creative topics ranging from non-commercial Arab cinema to Emirati Children's Literature, while the Bait Mohammed bin Khalifa is hosting seminars on wide-ranging issues such as female role models and sustainable innovation.

Visitors can also meet the winners of the ALC’s new international poetry prize, ‘Kanz Al Jeel’ or The Treasured Sayings Award on 15 November at the Bait Mohammed bin Khalifa.

Festival Partners

The Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre is leading the organisation of the multi-site event with the support of its partners including its strategic partners, the Al Ain Club and United Arab Emirates University, media partner the Abu Dhabi Media Company, and logistics sponsor, Tawzea Distribution and Logistics Services.

About Al Ain Book Festival

Founded in 2000, the Al Ain Book Festival - formerly known as the Al Ain Book Fair - celebrates Al Ain’s rich cultural heritage and the inspiring work of Emirati writers, intellectuals and creatives, past and present. Rebranded in 2022, the Festival, organised by the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre under the auspices of the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi, delivers a diverse programme which aims to foster the culture of reading and inspire people to connect with Emirati heritage, culture and creativity by bringing Emirati stories to life through poetry, performance, film, art and music for everyone, especially young people.

About Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre

The Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre, established following a directive from His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, as part of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, works to support the development and modernisation of the Arabic language through comprehensive strategies that aim to enrich the scholarly, educational, cultural and creative contributions of the Arabic language, to promote Arabic language proficiency and cultural understanding, to support to Arab talents in the fields of writing, translation, publishing, scholarly research, arts, and content creation, and create inspiring events including book fairs, all through dedicated programmes and meaningful partnerships with the world’s most prestigious technical, cultural, and academic institutions.

About the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi

The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) drives the sustainable growth of Abu Dhabi's culture, tourism and creative sectors, fuels economic progress and helps achieve Abu Dhabi's wider global ambitions. By working in partnership with the organisations that define the emirate's position as a leading international destination, DCT Abu Dhabi strives to unite the ecosystem around a shared vision of the emirate's potential, coordinate effort and investment, deliver innovative solutions, and use the best tools, policies, and systems to support the culture and tourism industries.

DCT Abu Dhabi's vision is defined by the emirate's people, heritage, and landscape. We work to enhance Abu Dhabi's status as a place of authenticity, innovation, and unparalleled experiences, represented by its living traditions of hospitality, pioneering initiatives and creative thought.