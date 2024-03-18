In cooperation with the Ajman Department of Finance, the Ajman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI) organized a legal seminar entitled "Corporate and Business Tax", with a view to educating business owners and private sector entities and raising their awareness of the tax types, the legislations governing corporate and business tax, and how to comply, register, calculate corporate tax, and know the tax base.

This legal seminar, which is a part of a series of legal seminars organized by the Ajman Chamber, was presented by Ahmed Awad El Sherbiny, a Tax Specialist at the Department of Finance. The seminar was attended by more than 100 participants, including government employees, business owners, and lawyers.

The seminar covered the types of taxes applied in the UAE, the definition of corporate tax, who is subject to corporate tax, who is exempt from corporate tax, the tax base, how the tax is calculated, the tax treatment in free zones, how the tax is calculated for non-residents, and how to register, file a tax return, and cancel registration.

For her part, Aisha Al Nuaimi, the Acting Director of the Legal Affairs Department at the Ajman Chamber, confirmed that the seminar reflects the Ajman Chamber's commitment to raising legal awareness among business owners, private sector establishments, and the community in general. It also highlighted the Ajman Chamber's leading role in providing a sustainable and investment-attractive business environment.

Al Nuaimi stated that the Ajman Chamber, in cooperation with its partners from the government and private sectors, will continue to organize its series of legal seminars in the current year to educate its members, including companies and factories, about the most important economic laws and regulations.

She praised the significance of the "Corporate and Business Tax" seminar, which provided an interactive platform for attendees to discuss many practical examples and how to deal with them, which contributes to raising awareness and encouraging participants to undertake the correct steps to register and comply with tax regulations.

