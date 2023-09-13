The Ajman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI) organized a legal seminar entitled “Regulation of employment relationship Law” in cooperation with Al Suwaidi and his partners, to raise awareness of the provisions of labor regulation relations between the owner of the establishment and the employee, which are included in Federal Law No. 33 of 2021.

The seminar was attended by Abdullah Omar Al Marzouqi, Executive Director of the Membership Transactions and Legal Services Division at the Ajman Chamber, business owners, jurists, and those working in the private sector interested in the seminar’s topic

The seminar was presented by the legal consultant Reda Ismail Alhejazi, and he explained several topics, including “the employee’s entitlements during his service, including wages, allowances, and vacations of all kinds; the employee’s entitlements after the end of the employment relationship, including the severance pay and entitlements; the employer’s rights toward the employee, including the employee’s obligations toward the employer and non-competition with the employer, disciplinary penalties, and deductions."

Al Marzouqi stressed the importance of the seminar and its role in educating establishment owners and employees in the private sector by providing legal information to ensure the development and improvement of relations between the employer and the employee. He explained that the federal law regulating labor relations contributes significantly to regulating the labor market, increasing its efficiency, and enhancing the attractiveness of the UAE labor market for cadres, experiences, and skilled people. It also guarantees the rights and duties of both parties to the labor relationship in a balanced manner and contributes to increasing productivity and achieving sustainable development for all sectors.

He pointed out that the “Regulation of Employment Relationship Law” seminar comes within a series of legal seminars organized by the Ajman Chamber to explain legislation, laws, and their developments to create a safe and sustainable economic climate that enhances the attractiveness of investments and the business growth of private sector establishments, in addition to enhancing legal awareness among the largest segment of society.

For her part, Aisha Al Nuaimi, chief executive of the Department of Legal Services at the Ajman Chamber, stated that the seminar opened the door for discussion among the attendees to get to know more clearly the “Regulation of employment relationship Law” and enhance the employer’s and employee’s understanding of their rights and duties under the laws and regulations. Many examples were also shared and the optimal mechanisms for dealing with them.

Al Nuaimi added, "The Ajman Chamber is working on implementing a plan of specialized legal seminars in cooperation with the Ajman Chamber's partners from government and private agencies and legal expertise firms, intending to explain the laws and regulations in force, especially those related to economic affairs."