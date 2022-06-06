Abu Dhabi, UAE: Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) and 9 ADX-listed companies will meet major institutional investors in London on June 9-10 as part of a strong Abu Dhabi capital market representation aiming to further increase portfolio investment into the country’s capital markets.

ADX will showcase its robust progress in its strategy to significantly increase liquidity and market capitalization. Achievements over the last year include the launch of a derivatives market and ETFs (exchange traded funds) as well as the introduction of a regulatory framework for SPACs (special purpose acquisition companies).

ADX has experienced a 25% year-to-date increase in market capitalization to close to AED 2 trillion (USD 545 billion), bolstered by a series of IPOs and listings over the past year – which have totalled over USD 5 billion – including Abu Dhabi Ports, Fertiglobe, ADNOC Drilling, Alpha Dhabi and Multiply Group. Additionally, in the last week, Borouge raised USD 2 billion in an IPO and successfully listed on ADX, marking one of the largest IPOs on ADX to date.

Saeed Hamad Al Dhaheri, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of ADX, said: “UAE capital markets are shining brightly on the screens of international institutional investors due to the country’s robust macroeconomic fundamentals, strong corporate performance and accelerating capital markets activity. ADX is a core component of the major transformation underway in the region, which is creating a vibrant, diversified and sustainable economy. Access to long-term global capital is central to this ambition, and it is therefore important that we continue to nurture relationships and informational flows with international investors.”

The senior ADX delegation, led by Managing Director and CEO Saeed Hamad Al Dhaheri, includes over 25 CEOs, CFOs and senior executives from the following listed companies: ADNOC Distribution, ADNOC Drilling, Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB), Agthia, Aldar Properties, Al Yah Satellite Communications Company (Yahsat), Emirates Telecommunication Group Company (Etisalat), First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB) and Fertiglobe.

Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange

Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) was established on November 15 of the year 2000 by Local Law No. (3) Of 2000, the provisions of which vest the market with a legal entity of autonomous status, independent finance, and management. The Law also provides ADX with the necessary supervisory and executive powers to exercise its functions. On 17th March 2020, ADX was converted from a "Public Entity" to a "Public Joint Stock Company PJSC" pursuant to law No. (8) of 2020. ADX is part of ADQ, one of the region's largest holding companies with a broad portfolio of major enterprises spanning key sectors of Abu Dhabi's diversified economy.

ADX is a market for trading securities; including shares issued by public joint stock companies, bonds issued by governments or corporations, exchange traded funds, and any other financial instruments approved by the UAE Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA). ADX is the second largest market in the Arab region and its strategy of providing stable financial performance with diversified sources of incomes is aligned with the guiding principles of the UAE "Towards the next 50" agenda. The national plan charts out the UAE's strategic development scheme which aims to build a sustainable, diversified, and high value-added economy that positively contributes to transition to a new global sustainable development paradigm.

