Attracting Leading Global Companies Specialising in Civil, Commercial, and Defence Sectors

Abu Dhabi: Held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs, and Chairman of the Smart and Autonomous Systems Council, the largest edition to date of the Unmanned Systems Exhibition (UMEX) and the Simulation and Training Exhibition (SimTEX) will take place from 20 to 22 January 2026 at the ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi.

The seventh edition of UMEX and SimTEX, organised by ADNEC Group in association with the Ministry of Defence, will serve as a leading global platform to showcase the latest innovations in unmanned systems, artificial intelligence, simulation, training, and future technologies that are increasingly impacting the civil, commercial and defence sectors.

UMEX and SimTEX are leading and specialised industry exhibitions dedicated to the unmanned systems sector, simulation, training, robotics and artificial intelligence. These premier exhibitions reinforce Abu Dhabi’s global leadership in smart defence and technological transformation, while showcasing the UAE’s forward-looking vision for the future of robotics and simulation.

Brigadier General Mohammed Obaid Al Marshoudi, Chairman of the Organising Committee for UMEX and SimTEX 2026, said: “These exhibitions represent a pivotal opportunity to advance sectors related to unmanned systems, which are among the most influential technologies shaping the future of global industries. This year’s edition further cements the UAE’s role in supporting national companies and enabling them to present innovative solutions capable of competing globally, while providing an interactive environment that brings together partners and experts to accelerate the development of this vital sector.”

He added: “The strategic partnerships between the UAE and leading global companies drive innovation and reinforce the country’s position as an international hub for the development of unmanned systems, simulation, and training technologies, which have become essential elements in industrial and technological transformation worldwide.”

Humaid Matar Al Dhaheri, Group CEO of ADNEC Group, said: “ADNEC Group has completed all organisational and logistical preparations to ensure an unprecedented edition that reflects Abu Dhabi’s capabilities in hosting and organising major specialised international exhibitions. Our teams are implementing the highest international standards to guarantee a unique experience for exhibitors and visitors, highlighting the pivotal role of the exhibitions in supporting industries related to unmanned systems, simulation, and training.

He explained: “This event is an important gateway to enhance Abu Dhabi’s appeal as a global destination for investment in advanced technologies, bringing together leading international companies and research institutions, thereby attracting capital and expertise to support a rapidly growing technology sector.”

He added: “The significant expansion witnessed in the 2026 edition reflects global confidence in the exhibition ecosystem developed by ADNEC Group and affirms the UAE’s growing role in leading the innovation journey in autonomous technologies and their wide-ranging applications.”

The 2026 edition will see the largest expansion since UMEX and SimTEX were launched independently from IDEX in 2015, with record participation from government and private entities, major national and international companies, as well as research institutions and centres specialising in robotics, smart control systems, drones, and simulation and training solutions, in addition to industrial and commercial applications of artificial intelligence.

The events will also attract a distinguished group of senior officials, decision-makers, and industry experts from around the world, further strengthening Abu Dhabi’s position as a global centre for innovation in future technologies and supporting the country’s vision to build an advanced knowledge-based economy founded on advanced technology and high-value industries.

UMEX 2026 Conference will feature extensive participation from international speakers, who will provide strategic insights into the latest scientific developments and future trends in the unmanned systems sector, including the integration of artificial intelligence and autonomous solutions and the future of commercial and civil applications of these technologies in transport, logistics, energy and industrial sectors.

ADNEC Group, in partnership with the Ministry of Defence and strategic partners, continues to foster an integrated ecosystem that brings together technology and investment opportunities. These efforts drive the development of future solutions to meet the needs of the civil, industrial, and commercial sectors worldwide, aligning with the nation’s objectives to support the Fourth Industrial Revolution, promote innovation, and accelerate the adoption of smart solutions.

UMEX and SimTEX distinguish themselves as global platforms that offer national companies valuable opportunities to expand their businesses and access new markets. By building strategic partnerships, enhancing technical capabilities, and leveraging international expertise, these events support the growth and competitiveness of local enterprises.

The launch of the largest edition of UMEX and SimTEX 2026 represents a significant milestone in strengthening the UAE’s position as a leading global hub for unmanned systems and future technologies. This contributes to industrial and economic growth, enhances international cooperation in advanced technology sectors, and reflects the leadership’s vision of building a diversified, knowledge-based, and innovation-driven economy.