Abu Dhabi: The ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi, the flagship venue of the ADNEC Group, a Modon Holding company, has been named as the Event Partner for the inaugural M&I Expo 2026. Taking place for the first time in the Middle East from April 14-16, 2026, the M&I Expo is a groundbreaking exhibition that will bring together the industry’s top 1,000 Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions (MICE) buyers and suppliers.

Organised by Worldwide Events and M&I, and hosted by the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, the M&I Expo 2026 will take place at the ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi, with the venue providing its full support as Event Partner. M&I Expo offers a world-class exhibition that aims to shape the future of MICE industry, featuring a comprehensive programme, including one-to-one pre-scheduled meetings, hosted lunches, and evening social events. Over three days, participants from around the world will build valuable connections, and achieve tangible business outcomes.

Humaid Al Dhaheri, Group Chief Executive Officer of ADNEC Group, said: “At ADNEC Group, we are committed to establishing Abu Dhabi as a premier hub for business tourism. The M&I Expo is fully aligned with our strategic vision to advance the business tourism sector, and we remain dedicated to delivering world-class experiences that facilitate meaningful engagement and lasting partnerships among industry leaders worldwide. By attracting leading international events, we not only elevate the region’s global standing but also unlock significant opportunities for economic growth and innovation.”

Richard Barnes, CEO at M&I, commented: "We’re incredibly excited to partner with ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi for the inaugural M&I Expo. There’s no better venue in the region to bring this vision to life and host such an important new chapter for our industry. ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi world-class facilities, commitment to sustainability, and shared focus on innovation make it the ideal partner as we launch this next phase of M&I’s journey. We look forward to building a long and fruitful partnership with ADNEC and to welcoming delegates from around the world to experience what promises to be a truly landmark edition in Abu Dhabi.”

The ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi has been selected as the Venue Partner for the 2026 M&I Expo thanks to its industry leading sustainability credentials, which align strongly with the event’s themes and agenda. As the largest event venue in the Middle East spanning over 153,000 square metres, it is also one of the most sustainable powered entirely by clean energy. With several onsite hotels and within 15 minutes of the Sheikh Zayed International Airport, the ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi provides smooth and seamless access for international attendants at the M&I Expo.

The M&I Expo will feature immersive booths, compelling branded spaces and storytelling-driven showcases attracting global exhibitors including tourism boards, conversion and visitor bureaus, major hotel brands, conference centres, destination management companies and technology providers who will present their latest offerings to an audience of high-profile industry professionals.

The event aligns with ADNEC Group’s mission to boost business and leisure tourism in Abu Dhabi. By hosting such events, the ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi strengthens its position as a premier destination, supporting economic diversification and setting new benchmarks for excellence and collaboration within the global events industry. For more information on the inaugural M&I Expo 2026, visit the website.