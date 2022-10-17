Over 50 key partners were revealed at a special event held today at the ADGM, gathering representatives from the collaborating government entities, global and regional companies, and media.

Abu Dhabi, UAE: Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM), the international financial centre of the UAE’s capital, in association with its Strategic Economic Partner, the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED) and headline partners G42, today announced the patronage received by His Highness Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, member of Abu Dhabi Executive Council and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Office while also unveiling key collaborators and partners for its ground-breaking flagship platform, ‘Abu Dhabi Finance Week (ADFW)’ upcoming in November 2022.

The announcement was made at a special event held today at ADGM, gathering VIPs and representatives from collaborating government entities, global and regional organisations, companies and media.

From the time ADFW has been announced, it has garnered both regional and global attention and successfully gathered more than 50 partners for the event including support, theme, media, association and ecosystem partners.

Official partners of the event include Mubadala, ADNOC, Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX), First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB) and The Authority of Social Contribution – Ma’an, along with Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO) as FDI partner, Department of Culture and Tourism as Destination Partner and Etihad as Official Airline partner. Global entities such as WIO Bank, Roland Berger, Binance, Nexo, OneConnect, Peregrine, Securrency, and Edelman Smithfield among others are associated with the event, showcasing ADFW’s strategic role in addressing key issues and inspiring actions to shape global and regional industry agendas. Confirmed media partners for the event include Sky News Arabia, The National, Oloum Al Dar, Alettihad Economy, CNBC International, Dubai Eye, Fintech TV, Fast Company Middle East and Investment Monitor.

At this occasion, H.E. Ahmed Jasim Al Zaabi, Chairman of ADGM said: “Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, ADGM is proud to announce the significant progress that the upcoming first edition of Abu Dhabi Finance Week has achieved, along with the remarkable number of sponsorships and partnerships it has received not just from Abu Dhabi but across borders. The vital role that this patronage and the key partners play in pushing Abu Dhabi’s economic agenda through ADFW’s strategic platform, creates a unified effort in bolstering the emirate’s position as a world-class financial hub.”

He further added: “We are grateful to His Highness Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and to all sponsors and partners for joining hands to achieve many milestones for Abu Dhabi through ADFW. We look forward to welcoming a stellar group of financial experts and professionals from the UAE, the MENA region and every corner of the world”

Staged across 12 events from 14th – 18th November 2022, ADFW is set to host over 300 senior investors from 30 countries, with more than USD 14 trillion of assets under management. It will be congregating global financial market leaders with expertise from a wide array of backgrounds to initiate in-depth conversations around the MENA region’s thriving finance sector, and the latest trends and developments involving financial markets and global banking.

The registration window for ADFW 2022 is already active and welcomes the regional and international financial community to be a part of this pioneering event. CLICK HERE to register for ADFW 2022 now.

To download the ADFW video trailer please click on the following link: https://mab.to/t/1IifOMD5K8D

-Ends-

About Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM)

Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) is the international financial centre (IFC) of the capital city of the United Arab Emirates, which opened for business on 21st October 2015. ADGM augments Abu Dhabi’s position as a leading financial centre and a business hub serving as a strategic link between the growing economies of the Middle East, Africa and South Asia and the rest of the world.

Operating within an international regulatory framework based on direct application of The English Common Law, ADGM governs the entire Al Maryah Island, which is designated as the financial free zone of Abu Dhabi.

ADGM is ranked as one of the most preferred top IFCs in the Middle East and Africa region and named MENA’s largest Fintech hub. Its progressive and inclusive business ecosystem gravitates toward global financial and non-financial institutions while leveraging synergies between ADGM and multiple jurisdictions positioned as one of the world’s most advanced, diverse and progressively governed financial hubs.

For more details on ADGM, please visit www.adgm.com or follow us on Twitter and Instagram: @adglobalmarket and LinkedIn: @Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM)

For media queries please contact:

Simon Hailes

Head of Middle East

Edelman Smithfield

E: simon.hailes@edelmansmithfield.com

Hajer Altenaiji

Head of Corporate Communications, ADGM

E: media@adgm.com