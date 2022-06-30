Major events include Broadway musical The Lion King, Disney on Ice, the UAE’s first-ever NBA game, UFC 281, Formula 1™ Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, the Blast Premier Finale, World Triathlon Championship Finals, and more

Academy award-winning composer AR Rahman set to mesmerise audiences at Etihad Arena as part of Diwali celebrations in October

The International Indian Film Academy Awards return to Yas Island in Feb 2023 with IIFA Weekend, featuring IIFA Rocks and a glittering ceremony

The Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi and Miral Renew Two-Year Joint Venture to Further Bolster Yas Island’s Events Offering

Abu Dhabi, UAE: In a press conference today, along with its partners, Miral, Abu Dhabi’s leading creator of immersive destinations and experiences, has announced a stellar calendar of events running from July 2022 until February 2023 on Yas Island. Promising memorable moments at each event for every guest, the unmissable line-up features everything from global sports championships and family-friendly excitement to top-artist concerts and exhilarating adventures.

An extensive line-up of events awaits with the return of Abu Dhabi Showdown Week featuring Ultimate Fighting Championship event UFC 281, National Basketball Association (NBA) pre-season games at Etihad Arena, and a stellar performance by Academy Award-winning composer AR Rahman as part of Diwali celebrations. Also coming to Etihad Arena is the awe-inspiring on-stage adaptation of Disney’s The Lion King in November, adding another level of entertainment for Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix guests!

Returning to Abu Dhabi, Disney On Ice will surprise fans from all ages with new show ‘Mickey and Friends’ in October at Etihad Arena. In addition, Andrea Bocelli, the world's most-loved tenor, is set to perform in November at Etihad Park. 2023 will also see the return of the International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA) in February, the biggest celebration of the Indian film industry.

Welcoming the new year with a bang, the Abu Dhabi Golf Championship weekend will see comedian Kevin Bridges take the stage in January for the highly anticipated DP World Tour golf tournament. More exciting sports events will also be taking place in November and December which include the World Triathlon Championship Finals and the FIBA 3x3 World Tour final.

His Excellency Aref Hamad Al Awani, General Secretary of Abu Dhabi Sports Council, said: “Whilst announcing the calendar of events on Yas Island in the coming period, we congratulate Miral for their outstanding role as a developer of hosting international sporting events in Abu Dhabi. Our partnership with Miral has resulted in overwhelming successes as host of our sporting events in past years, and this experience has led us to organize more international events in the facilities on Yas Island,” he said.

“On this occasion, we are delighted to announce the upcoming events to be hel on Yas Island. They are; the ITU 2022 World Triathlon Championship Finals from November 23-26. It’s the first time the Final is staged in the Middle East and North Africa, and has more than 7,500 participants including the elite triathletes from around the world as well as drawing the best of the triathletes both from the region and locally. This will be followed by the FIBA 3X3 basketball finals on December 9 and 10 at the Yas Bay, and the 18th edition of the prestigious Abu Dhabi Golf Championship from January 19-22, 2023.”

H.E. Saleh Mohammed Al Geziry, Director General for Tourism, The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, said: “In Abu Dhabi, cross-industry collaborations and bold strategic partnerships remain crucial to elevating our status as a leading events hub. We have always believed that a dynamic events offering is a driving force behind the emirate meeting its ambitious tourism vision and achieving our target of 23 million annual visitors by 2030. Looking at our robust events calendar for this year and beyond, we are confident that Abu Dhabi will continue to draw diverse audiences from around the globe to our destination packed with immersive, exhilarating experiences that they can discover at their own pace.”

Working towards further bolstering Yas Island’s events offering, the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT) and Miral have also announced the renewal of their partnership through a dedicated events fund. As part of the renewed two-year joint venture, the allocated fund will bring music, comedy, and live entertainment events, which aims to attract 260,000 event attendees to Yas Island, in addition to securing 36,000 hotel bookings.

Mohamed Abdalla Al Zaabi, CEO of Miral, said: “We are very proud of this line-up of amazing events coming to Yas Island. This is a testament to achieving our vision of positioning the island as a top global destination for entertainment and leisure, as well as a preferred location for world-class events. None of this would have been possible without the support of our partners, and we will continue to work together to provide our guests with unforgettable experiences and elevate Abu Dhabi’s position as a global tourism hub.”

Esports fans will enjoy Yas Gaming Festival’s much-awaited return, and the fourth season of the V10 R-league in July as part of Yas Mall’s Gaming Month. In December, Yas Island will also host the global tournament for the world's best esports teams Blast Premier World Final at Etihad Arena, delivering elite-level Counter-Strike and world-class entertainment for audiences.

This calendar promises to bring more than seventy exciting events to Abu Dhabi. The following is a taste of what is to come from July 2022 to February 2023:

Yas Island will become the ultimate gamers’ haven this July, with the Yas Gaming Festival returning in full force from July 7 to July 17. Abu Dhabi’s biggest gaming event will see the best players compete in a slew of tournaments and be in for a chance to meet their favourite online celebrities. There is no better place to celebrate Eid Al Adha this year than Yas Bay Waterfront, with a dazzling fireworks display every night lighting up the Abu Dhabi skies for the joyous occasion from July 9 to July 12.

Movie fans will watch their favourite on-screen stars daily for the entire month of July at Warner Bros. Abu Dhabi, Curio Collection at Hilton’s Dive-In Movie Nights. Featuring blockbuster screenings at the pool bar, cinematic magic in all its glory awaits every night from 7pm onwards.

Fully air-conditioned indoor theme park Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi is set to add some superhero flair to summer as DC Superhero Season kicks off in August. All the way until September, Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, The Flash and more will bring justice to the world’s biggest venue of its kind.

Guests are invited to celebrate 80 Years of Tweety, the beloved Looney Tunes canary, from September 10 to 25 at Warner Bros. World™ Abu Dhabi.

Yas Island visitors are in for a mesmerising October, with spooky Halloween nights every weekend. From trick-and-treat evenings to scares at every corner, Warner Bros. World’s spookiest times will unfold—only for those who dare.

Sports lovers, rejoice! October will be an adrenaline-filled time at Yas Island as the National Basketball Association (NBA) pre-season games take place at Etihad Arena – for the first time ever in the region. The Atlanta Hawks will go head-to-head with the Milwaukee Bucks on October 6 and 8 – and there will be plenty of opportunities for fans to enjoy appearances by current and former NBA players, sign up for league tournaments and more.

Featuring at least one world title fight, leading mixed martial arts promotion Ultimate Fighting Championship will stage UFC 281 on October 22, promising an action-packed weekend at Etihad Arena.

Little ones, and those who are young at heart, will once again sing and dance with their beloved animation leads at Disney on Ice. Taking place from October 12 to 16, Mickey and Friends will tell the stories of Moana’s high-seas journey and Toy Story hero Woody and the gang’s friendship – and travel to Arendelle with sisters Anna and Elsa from Frozen.

Iconic Indian artists will land on Yas Island at the end of October, with Academy Award-winning composer AR Rahman mesmerising audiences at Etihad Arena as part of Diwali celebrations on Wednesday the 26th, in addition to Arijit Singh & Rahat Fatel Ali Khan who will also perform at the destination. The Middle East's ultimate feel-good music festival Club Social will follow from October 28 until October 30 with headliners Clean Bandit and Kaiser Chiefs, a performance by Liam Gallagher and a Battle of the Bands finale.

November brings more excitement to Yas Island, with a FIFA Club World Cup™ Fan Zone to keep fans entertained until December 18. Race Weekend on Yas vrooms in on November 17 as the Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix takes off on Yas Marina Circuit for four days that will send pulses racing.

The Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, taking place from November 17 to 20, will also feature four international artists at the Yasalam after-race concerts, as well as a Ladies Day F1 edition at Yas Waterworld Abu Dhabi. In addition, superfans will enjoy plenty of heart-pumping activations at the F1 Fanzone such as the F1 2022 Car, F1 Through the Ages, 2021 F1 Esports Series, and Brainwave Racing.

In the same month, a king-of-the-jungle spectacle will kick off at Etihad Arena with Disney’s award-winning The Lion King from November 15 to December 11. The production is bound to wow audiences with special effects, choreographies and more.

November will also see the emirate host one of the world’s most-loved tenors, Andrea Bocelli. Set to perform in Abu Dhabi on the 24th, Bocelli’s performance will be like no other.

The month ends with the World Triathlon Championship Finals, held for the first time in Abu Dhabi from November 23 to 26. The event is expected to host more than 5,000 international and 2,500 local triathletes.

Yas Island guests will welcome the winter season in December with Winter on Yas and enjoy the enchanted Winterfest and Winter Wonderland in preparation for a magical festive season.

Considered to be the world’s number one urban team sport, the FIBA 3x3 World Tour final will make its way to Yas Island for the third time from December 9-10.

Esports fans will also enjoy the most explosive, engaging and entertaining esports event in the world Blast Premier World Final at Etihad Arena on December 17 and 18, a global circuit which delivers elite-level Counter-Strike and world-class entertainment for everyone.

The year 2023 will start with a bang at Yas Island with spectacular fireworks before comedian, presenter, writer, and TV host Jimmy Carr lands in the capital on January 7. This will be Carr’s first show in Abu Dhabi — British satire fans, get ready to chuckle. The laughs continue for the Abu Dhabi Championship weekend, which will see funny-man Kevin Bridges perform his first solo on January 21 for the European Tour golf tournament weekend.

Yas Island has tonnes of surprises in store; residents and visitors alike can expect world-class entertainment, watch regional and global celebrities live in action, explore mouth-watering culinary offerings and more.

The full calendar of Yas Island events is available on yasisland.ae.

About Miral

Miral is Abu Dhabi's creator of destinations, uniting people and places through unique, immersive and exciting experiences. Responsible for the development and management of Yas Island, Miral's assets encompass hospitality, leisure, sport, dining, retail, and entertainment destinations. Today, Yas Island is home to Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, Yas Waterworld Abu Dhabi, Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi, CLYMB™ Abu Dhabi, Yas Links Golf Course, Yas Mall, Yas Marina Circuit, Yas Marina and 10 hotels, including The WB Abu Dhabi hotel and Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island located on Yas Bay, Abu Dhabi’s premier waterfront destination. For more information, visit www.miral.ae.

About the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi:

The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) drives the sustainable growth of Abu Dhabi’s culture and tourism sectors and its creative industries, fuelling economic progress and helping to achieve Abu Dhabi’s wider global ambitions. By working in partnership with the organisations that define the DCT Abu Dhabi’s position as a leading international destination, DCT Abu Dhabi strives to unite the ecosystem around a shared vision of the DCT Abu Dhabi’s potential, coordinate effort and investment, deliver innovative solutions, and use the best tools, policies and systems to support the culture, tourism and creative industries.

DCT Abu Dhabi’s vision is defined by the emirate’s people, heritage and landscape. We work to enhance Abu Dhabi’s status as a place of authenticity, innovation, and unparalleled experiences, represented by its living traditions of hospitality, pioneering initiatives and creative thought.

For more information about DCT Abu Dhabi and the destination, please visit tcaabudhabi.ae and visitabudhabi.ae

For Abu Dhabi Calendar, please visit inabudhabi.ae

About Abu Dhabi Sports Council

Abu Dhabi Sports Council (ADSC) was established in 2006 by President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. ADSC is aligned to the emirate’s leadership vision to develop sport and youth activities. The Council promotes an effective, emirate-wide sports calendar that stimulates the desire to participate in quality sports among all Abu Dhabi residents and helps the talented and motivated reach their sporting potential.

The sports council supports the organisation and hosting of many international sporting events in Abu Dhabi. These include the Abu Dhabi Golf Championship, UAE Tour, World Triathlon Championship, Leaders Sports Business Summit, Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship, and IJF Abu Dhabi Judo Grand Slam. Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, ADNOC Abu Dhabi Marathon, Spartan World Championship, World Swimming Championships, Mubadala World Tennis Championships, and many other international events cement the reputation and position of Abu Dhabi as a global destination for sport.ADSC believes that global and community sporting events provide many positive opportunities, most notably the encouragement of all segments and groups of society to practice sports activities. Make the practice of sport a daily lifestyle, representing its positive impact on public health. ADSC firmly believe that sporting events deliver a host of benefits for the emirate and its residents. These include improved health and wellness, the building of community spirit, the discovering of local talent and enhancing the reputation of the emirate as a world-class sporting destination.

About Yas Island

Yas Island is one of the world’s fastest growing leisure and entertainment destinations, located on the golden shores of Abu Dhabi - just 20 minutes from downtown Abu Dhabi and 50 minutes from Dubai. Yas Island offers holiday makers a diverse mix of award-winning leisure and entertainment experiences, from one-of-a-kind theme parks, world-class shopping and superb dining, to a links golf course, exciting water and motor sports, and spectacular musical, entertainment and family events all within the 25 sq km Island. Today, Yas Island is home to the award-winning theme parks Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, Yas Waterworld Abu Dhabi, Warner Bros. World™ Abu Dhabi, the record-breaking CLYMB™ Abu Dhabi, Yas Marina Circuit (home to the FORMULA 1 ETIHAD AIRWAYS ABU DHABI GRAND PRIX™), Yas Marina, the award-winning Yas Links golf course, as well as Abu Dhabi’s largest mall, Yas Mall, Yas Bay Waterfront - Abu Dhabi’s vibrant day to night destination featuring Pier71, a three-kilometre Boardwalk, and a variety of world-class dining, leisure and entertainment brands. With ten hotels, including W Abu Dhabi - Yas Island, Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island, The WB™ Abu Dhabi, the World's first Warner Bros. themed hotel, DoubleTree by Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island Residences, Crowne Plaza Yas Island Abu Dhabi, Yas Island Rotana, Centro Yas Island by Rotana, Radisson Blu Hotel Abu Dhabi Yas Island, Park Inn by Radisson Hotel Abu Dhabi Yas Island and Staybridge Suites Abu Dhabi Yas Island, plus more than 165 dining experiences, the destination also features indoor and outdoor concert venues including MAD and Etihad Arena - all of which are complemented by a range of visitor services that connect all attractions to one another.