AMMAN – Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Knowledge Forum (TAG-KF), a member of Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Global (TAG.Global), has held an introductory session on the International English Language Testing System (IELTS) test for a group of participants, in cooperation with the British Council in Amman.

During the session, Council specialists, briefed the participants on the test and its four sections (reading, writing, speaking, and listening), in addition to a range of tips and advices for those who may register for training courses or just sit for the test.

The International English Language Testing System (IELTS) is an international standardized test of English language proficiency for non- English language speakers. It is trusted by governments, employers, and thousands of universities in the United States of America, in addition to a large number of universities, educational institutions, and government departments in more than 140 countries.

More than 3.5 million people take the test every year for various reasons; mainly to study basic and higher studies, particularly in British and Australian universities and centers, where the exam is accepted globally as a measurement of English proficiency, in addition to those eager to take non-academic courses or just for immigration purposes.

To this end, TAG-KF and the British Council agreed to continue organizing and holding such introductory sessions in response to the ongoing need of young people for such sessions, especially for high school students and those planning to apply for scholarships or higher education certificates.

For more information about TAG-KF's upcoming sessions, please contact: info@tag-forum.org