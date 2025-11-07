The Knowledge Fund Establishment (KFE) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Dubai Duty Free to provide financial support amounting to AED1.95 million for the Dubai Schools project.

The initiative forms part of ongoing efforts to strengthen public-private partnerships and promote corporate social responsibility in advancing the education sector.

It also aligns with the objectives of the Education 33 Strategy, which aims to build a modern, world-class educational ecosystem that enhances learning quality and empowers future generations.

The signing ceremony took place at the Dubai Duty Free headquarters, in the presence of Abdulla Mohammed Al Awar, CEO of the Knowledge Fund Establishment, and Ramesh Cidambi, Managing Director of Dubai Duty Free, with senior representatives from both entities in attendance.

The partnership aims to support students and contribute to the continuous development of the Dubai Schools ecosystem by enhancing the capabilities of teaching staff, improving school facilities and infrastructure, and expanding access to high-quality academic services.

The MoU underscores Dubai Duty Free’s commitment to supporting education as a key pillar of sustainable development and to empowering students by contributing to the development of a world-class integrated learning environment.

Abdulla Mohammed Al Awar, Chief Executive Officer of the Knowledge Fund Establishment, stated, “We highly value Dubai Duty Free’s initiative to support education in the emirate, an outstanding example of public-private collaboration. This partnership serves as a leading model of social responsibility and contributes to achieving Dubai’s ambitious goal of developing an inclusive and innovative educational system. Support from major national institutions such as Dubai Duty Free strengthens our ability to enhance our schools and create enriching educational environments for students and the wider community.”

Ramesh Cidambi, Managing Director of Dubai Duty Free, said, “We are proud to partner with the Knowledge Fund Establishment to support education in Dubai. Through this initiative, we seek to contribute to empowering students and advancing the ongoing development of the Dubai Schools project and its educational programmes. We believe that investing in education is an investment in the nation’s future, and we look forward to building a long-term partnership that delivers a lasting and positive social impact”

The MoU aligns with KFE’s wider efforts to promote high-quality, inclusive education in Dubai and ensure that deserving students benefit from advanced learning environments that combine modern methodologies with Emirati values. Dubai Schools remains one of KFE’s flagship initiatives, designed to provide a holistic educational experience that nurtures creativity and innovation.

The project continues to grow, with the Nad Al Sheba campus extension set for completion in 2026, featuring world-class educational and sports amenities that reflect Dubai’s commitment to excellence in education.

Dubai Duty Free’s contribution underscores its deep-rooted commitment to community development and its belief that education is the cornerstone of progress. Through this collaboration, Dubai Duty Free continues to play a leading role in supporting national initiatives that empower students and strengthen Dubai’s position as a hub for knowledge and innovation.