Dazzling Diwali Utsav Lights Up Abu Dhabi with Unforgettable Performances By Sukhwinder Singh, Kanika Kapoor, Prakriti & Sukriti Kakar, Dj Suketu

Abu Dhabi: Capturing the essence of Diwali, the highly anticipated inaugural edition of Dazzling Diwali Utsav is all set to bring about an unforgettable cultural extravaganza that will illuminate the spirit of Abu Dhabi's multicultural landscape on 10th November from 6:00 PM onwards at Marina Mall Parking, Abu Dhabi .

Prepare to be captivated by the magic of Diwali in the heart of Abu Dhabi - an enchanting cultural celebration, unlike anything seen before.

Immersing in the true spirit of this grand celebration, the Diwali Utsav promises a spectacular evening filled with entertainment, unity and cultural enrichment.

“We are excited to present DAZZLING DIWALI UTSAV, a celebration that transcends borders and brings the magic of Diwali to life with entertainment like no other," said Andre Timmins-Director-Wizcraft ME Global Events spokesperson.

"Our aim is to bring to get immersive experience for all attendees, showcasing the rich traditions, vibrant colors, and warm spirit of Diwali.

This inaugural event is more than just a cultural extravaganza; it's an opportunity for communities to come together and celebrate the essence of the festival of light as Abu Dhabi plays the host city this Diwali to its thriving Indian community. A true testament to the cultural diversity and unity that exists in Abu Dhabi, and we are proud to be a part of it." added Andre Timmins.

Date: November 10th, 2023

Time: 6:00 PM Onwards

Venue: Marina Mall Parking, Abu Dhabi

Ticket: https://ticketsfy.net/

